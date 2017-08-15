Timea Bacsinszky out of US Open due to thigh and hand injuries

World number 24 Timea Bacsinszky has been forced to withdraw from both the Connecticut Open in New Haven and the US Open due to injury.

Bacsinszky, who reached the last four at the French Open in June, has not played since Wimbledon and will miss the final Grand Slam tournament of the year partly due to a thigh injury she sustained at SW19, but largely due to a hand injury that she says has been troubling her since the end of 2016.

Bacsinszky in action during her Wimbledon match against Agnieszka Radwanska (Getty/Clive Brunskill)

Her withdrawal means that Pauline Parmentier is now in the main draw for the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, whilst Katerina Siniakova has now been moved into the main draw in New Haven, which takes place next week.

Bacsinszky’s 2017 struggles continue

The Swiss had a very impressive run to the semifinal at the French Open earlier this year, beating the likes of Venus Williams and Kristina Mladenovic before losing to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko, though has largely struggled outside of that and she will now be absent from the tour for at least two months.

Bacsinszky last played when she lost to Agnieszka Radwanska at Wimbledon despite winning the first set, and in a statement she said that she took a “forced break” after the third Grand Slam of the year to heal a thigh injury she sustained there, though also revealed that she has been struggling with a hand issue that, in her words, “has made me suffer since the end of last year.”

Bacsinszky received treatment for a thigh issue at Wimbledon (Getty/Clive Brunskill)

The world number 24 confirmed that her thigh was mostly better, but added that her hand was still troubling her and that she had to withdraw from the remainder of the North American hard court summer to leave her body “to recover.” Bacsinszky said that she was disappointed to be out, and also said that she will provide a further update for future tournaments nearer the time.