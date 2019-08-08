Rogers Cup: Sofia Kenin storms past Dayana Yastremska in straight sets

Sofia Kenin exacted revenge for her heartbreaking Wimbledon loss against Dayana Yastremska as she completely dominated the Ukrainian throughout the entire match, triumphing 6-2, 6-2 after less than an hour of play to book her spot in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Rogers Cup.

Not a single chance was given to her opponent as Kenin played with tenacity and refused to let loose throughout the one-sided encounter, setting up a blockbuster meeting with 2017 champion Elina Svitolina in the next round. Kenin saved all six break points she faced in the match, conceding just 14 serve points as she overcame the tough challenge of Yastremska in surprisingly comfortable fashion.

Sofia Kenin is into her first Premier 5 quarterfinal | Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Kenin overcomes a slow start to grab the opener

It was Yastremska who had the brighter start into the match as she looked to replicate her win over Kenin, who does not generate power as effortlessly as the Ukrainian youngster. Yastremska came out of the blocks firing on all cylinders as she eased to a comfortable service hold before earning three break points in the following game. It was this game which ultimately made the difference as Kenin brilliantly fended off all break opportunities to get onto the scoreboard.

A series of unforced errors followed for Yastremska as her aggression backfired on her. Within a blink of an eye, 11 consecutive points went to Kenin as the world number 33 struggled to gain any momentum in her game.

Dayana Yastremska had a frustrating day | Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Kenin was unstoppable on serve in the first set, conceding just five points on serve in the first set. Yastremska was getting increasingly frustrated with her errors and Kenin’s ability to retrieve all sorts of balls was certainly the determining factor as the American sealed the opening frame 6-2 within a blink of an eye.

Kenin seals the deal

After receiving treatment for what seemed like a blister on her foot, Yastremska’s woes extended into the second set as she was broken in the first game. With Kenin’s confidence being boosted, she continued to assert her authority across the court as she controlled the rallies and dictated the pace of the match.

Sofia Kenin will take on Elina Svitolina tomorrow | Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Yastremska finally had something to celebrate for in the match, holding from 0-30 down to narrow the deficit at 1-3 down. It seemed as though the momentum has shifted, with Kenin finding herself down 0-40 immediately. Solid defence from the world number 29 saved her from the brink, allowing her to retain her advantage.

That hold proved to be the last game Yastremska would win for the day as Kenin calmed the storm to take the straight-sets victory after just 58 minutes, completely overturning the tables from the thrilling second-round clash at Wimbledon.