2020 Australian Open second round preview: Caroline Wozniacki vs Dayana Yastremska

One of the most interesting second round matches to take place at the Australian Open will occur when 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki faces off against 23rd seed Dayana Yastremska.

With retirement coming for the Dane at the end of the tournament, she hopes to prolong her stay against the gifted 19-year old with the winner meeting either Ons Jabeur or Caroline Garcia in the third round.

Wozniacki is looking for one more big win before she retires/Photo: Associated Press

Danish star in good form coming into potential career finale

Wozniacki has reached the semifinals in her last two tournaments, losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in Beijing and Jessica Pegula in Auckland. In the first round here, the Dane easily defeated Kristie Ahn 6-1, 6-3.

Yastremska will look to equal her career-best showing at Melbourne Park/Photo: Brenton Edwards/AFP

Yastremska looks to continue red-hot start to 2020

After a first-round defeat to Kiki Bertens in Brisbane, the 19-year old Ukrainian made a sensational run to her first Premier-level final in Adelaide, losing out on the title to world number one Ashleigh Barty.

Head-to-head

This is the second time Wozniacki and Yastremska have met. The previous meeting ended in a 6-4, 6-4 victory for the teenager in the first round of Cincinnati.

Who will win?

This is a classic matchup of the defensive counterpuncher (Wozniacki) going against the aggressive power player (Yastremska). The only way Wozniacki can win this match is to force Yastremska into long rallies and a lot of mistakes.

When they met in Cincinnati, the Ukrainian kept the points short, took control of the baseline and dictated play. She's a much better player now than she was then and she'll be able to win some free, cheap points on her serve whereas Wozniacki won't.

Emotion will undoubtedly play a role in this match with the crowd firmly behind Wozniacki and they will be especially vocal should she get off to a good start. Yastremska will have to deal with that, although she got a taste of a crowd going against her in the Adelaide final.

In the end, the 23rd seed has too much firepower and will use it properly to overwhelm the Dane and although she'll make some mistakes, she won't make enough for Wozniacki to win, sending the former world number one into retirement.

Prediction: Yastremska in straight sets