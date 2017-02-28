VAVEL Exclusive with Marin Cilic: "If I’m producing good tennis then I don’t have to worry about anyone"

Marin Cilic is back in Acapulco and will play his first round match against Alexandr Dolgopolov. (Photo: Mextenis)

Later today, Marin Cilic will play his first round match at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel when he takes on Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine. In 2014, the Croatian conquered the US Open after upsetting Roger Federer to reach his first Grand Slam final where he crowned himself as the champion after defeating Kei Nishikori in straight sets.

Last year, Cilic had the best year of his career as he won two titles and achieved his best ranking when he rose to number six in the ATP rankings at the end of 2016. After a weak start of the season, the Croatian made his first quarterfinal of the year in Rotterdam and he feels in good shape to make a deep run here in Acapulco.

VAVEL USA had an exclusive sit down with Marin Cilic prior his first round match where he talked about the best year in his career, his decision to come back to Acapulco and his expectations ahead of the tournament.

On being back in Acapulco

Last year, Marin Cilic made his debut in Acapulco but the Croatian was not able to go beyond the first round after a disappointing loss to Ryan Harrison in three sets. “Last year I had a bit difficult experience considering that I came just the day before my match and I felt very exhausted because I played the week before in the final and I didn’t have enough time to adjust,” he says about his result in Mexico last year.

“I felt like I needed to give something more back to the fans and I wanted to come back to play the tournament because I felt I’m going to like it here, the conditions are really good, the people are very very kind, the organization is great,” Cilic says when asked about his decision to come back to the Mexican Open.

Being one of the best players on tour doesn’t come easy, and the Croatian knows this but he also enjoys taking a break and enjoy other activities like the one he experienced on Sunday when he went jet ski. “With my own personality I like to be quite in my routine, in the practice doing everything right but doing something like this is making me more relaxed and I did enjoy going to the jet ski in the ocean.”

On his experience with Mexican fans and expectations ahead the tournament

The Abierto Mexicano Telcel takes place in the resort hotel Princess Mundo Imperial, a great location for a tournament and according to the Croatian “the atmosphere here is very much relaxing, a place to enjoy and to also put it together having still the focus to play well in the tournament, that’s really important but outside of tennis is making you enjoy more. I’m happy to be here.”

The Mexican crowd has welcomed the players with open arms and some lucky fans were able to enjoy on Saturday night the practice session between Rafael Nadal and Marin Cilic. About this, the Croatian says “It’s not so common, fans screaming and cheering during the practice we often can’t see a lot of people in the stands but it was so much fun playing with Rafa and also the fans. I think the kids really enjoyed it and that’s very special.”

Given the result he got last year in this tournament, the third seed feels more determinate to get a deeper run this year. “My expectations are definitely to start having good results, what I mean good is to play good tennis and obviously to come to quarters or semis, even latter stages of the tournament.”

On his current form and what was missing after winning the US Open

This year the Croatian started the year with an early exit in Chennai and then a second round loss to Daniel Evans in the first major of the year, the Australian Open. In Montpellier, Cilic was not able to make it past the second round. However, things began to change in Rotterdam where he reached the quarterfinals in where he lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in two tight sets. The Croatian feels very optimistic ahead of his first match in Acapulco. “I’m really happy with the form I’m playing, it’s difficult to say ‘okay I’m gonna get to the semis’, but I'm very focused to do well in the tournament.”

Many would believe that 2014 was Cilic’s best year as he joined the exclusive club of Grand Slam winners. That year he stunned Roger Federer in the semifinals where he scored a straight sets win over the eighteen-time Grand Slam champion to eventually reach his first Grand Slam final.

There, he faced Kei Nishikori who previously had defeated Novak Djokovic to secured his spot in the final. Both players were about to play the biggest match of their careers and it was the Croatian who gave an impressive display of tennis to take the title and to become the second Croatian to win a Grand Slam men’s singles title. The other Croatian? His then coach, Goran Ivanisevic who won Wimbledon in 2001.

Now two years after that win, Cilic looks back and considers there was something he didn’t have around that time. “Looking at the consistency, I won a Grand Slam, but I was not playing so consistently.”

On the best year of his career

“The last six months of 2016 were probably the best of my career.” And those months proved that consistency was no longer a problem as he won his first Masters in Cincinnati when he ended Andy Murray’s 22-match winning streak after defeating him in the final. A few weeks later he claimed his maiden ATP 500 title in Basel, in a rematch of that US Open final.

One of the biggest wins of his career would happen in Paris when he defeated Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal of that Master, only to lose to John Isner in the semifinal. Marin Cilic then played the ATP World Tour Finals where he achieved his best ranking as he rose to number six in the world. He closed the year with the Davis Cup final where Croatia was not able to defeat Argentina.

The Croatian is aware that he is now considered one of the best players in the world, and at 28 years old he feels his best tennis is about to come. “I’ve had good experiences and I believe this year could be a good year for me again to make some great results. The competition is extremely strong, but I also believe in my abilities that if I’m producing good tennis then I don’t have to worry about anyone.”

In its 24th edition, the Abierto Mexicano Telcel has the biggest line-up of players in the history of the tournament as it features with five players inside the Top 10, including Marin Cilic who says “It’s a pleasure to be among this kind of players and that I’m also considered one of the top players in the tournament.”

On his first round opponent

Today, Marin Cilic will make his debut against Alexandr Dolgopolov. The two have played against each other two times and the series is split with one match each. However, their last encounter dates back to 2012 in Umag where Cilic came out the winner of that semifinal and eventually went on to win the tournament in his homeland.

Many things have changed since 2012, Marin Cilic is now a Top 10 player with a Grand Slam title, and Alexandr Dolgopolov has struggled with injuries, but Marin Cilic is aware the Ukrainian has had a few good weeks, “you never know what can happen with him and now the last couple of weeks he won in Buenos Aires and last week he also played well (in Rio) even if he retired.”

“Dolgopolov is a dangerous player,” he starts when asked about his first-round match, “I have to just focus on myself and to start the tournament well. It’s definitely a tough match, but if I go through it I believe I’m going to be in a good way.”