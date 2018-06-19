England vs Australia - Third ODI: Hosts secure series victory with mammoth record score

A remarkable display from England saw them defeat Australia by 242 runs after setting the highest score ever seen in One Day International cricket.

After slipping up against Scotland just a fortnight ago, Eoin Morgan's men have bounced back with a vengeance, winning the first three games of the series and smashing just short of ten runs per over in this latest encounter.

It may be a different format but England are certainly taking large steps towards putting a damaging Ashes defeat last winter well and truly behind them.

Bairstow and Roy set the tone

Jonny Bairstow has been in sensational form since moving to the top of the order and he wasted little time finding his range. In just the second over of the contest, he hit Jhye Richardson for a trio of boundaries all around the ground.

It took opener partner Jason Roy until the fifth over to find the rope but he followed up that four with another boundary and a maximum in the space of just three balls. England's openers continued to dominate from that position, striking the ball to the stands at least twice in five of the opening ten overs.

Comfortable playing shots all around the sweltering pitch under the humid Nottingham conditions, Roy brought up three figures for the hosts in just 79 balls with another maximum.

Hales produces fireworks

Australia finally found a breakthrough in over 20 but Roy will be disappointed he did not reach three figures of his own. Set on 82, the opening pair went for a needless second run before Roy was run out by D'Arcy Short for 82 off 61 balls.

Yet the partnership of 159 from just 117 balls was just a warm-up for the real fireworks. Alex Hales is known for hitting big scores at Trent Bridge and eased into the contest as soon as he walked from the crease. With Bairstow tuned into the conditions, the pair set about smashing shot after shot over the ropes.

By the time Richardson picked off a slightly mistimed stroke by Bairstow, England had reached 310 from just 34 overs. Bairstow fell for an incredible 139 from 92 with the partnership contributing 151 from just 88 balls.

Embed from Getty Images

Morgan sets individual record as England pass previous best total

With England looking to continue their tempo, Joe Root dropped down the order and Jos Buttler was promoted to number four. Yet the Indian Premier League star could not find his range and was deceived by a slower ball from Richardson as he departed for 11.

Captain Morgan came to the crease and he joined the Hales party. The pair went on to make a further 124 runs from just 59 balls before the duo were dismissed in consecutive balls trying to smash Richardson out of the ground. Hales returned to the pavilion after making 147 from 92 and Morgan secured 67 from 30 with six maximums. The experienced campaigner also became England's highest run scorer in ODIs.

Just two overs before the pair of wickets, Hales had bludgeoned England past the previous ODI record score, set by themselves against Pakistan with 444 two years ago. Yet the possibility of the side scoring 500 filtered out with a rare quiet spell as the hosts failed to find the boundary in the last four overs.

Australian heads spinning

After going through eight bowlers, the Australians were undoubtedly physically and emotionally drained. The early wicket of Short did not help matters but his fellow opener, Travis Head, showed some resistance with a half-century. Yet a soft dismissal to Moeen Ali ensured the contest was as good as over.

Shaun Marsh fell soon after before Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch put on 50 together. When Finch was bowled by Adil Rashid, wickets fell at regular intervals with Australia crashing from 152-3 to 239 all out before they had even reached their 38th over. Supporting a memorable batting display, spin bowlers Moeen and Rashid took the plaudits with figures of 3-28 and 4-47 respectively.

Not only does this result secure a series victory with three games to spare, it also sends out a message authority from the number one ranked side on the planet.