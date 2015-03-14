VAVEL ratings of the twenty-ninth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015
Crystal Palace (3) QPR (1)

Speroni 6 Green 4
Ward 8 (46') Furlong 5
Dann 7 Caulker 6
Delaney 6 Onuoha 5
Kelly 6 Suk-Young 6
McArthur 7 Henry 5
Ledley 6 (86') Sandro 5
(56') Puncheon 6 (86') Wright-Phillips 5
(56') Zaha 8 Phillips 7
Bolasie 8 Taarabt 6
(80') Murray 6 Austin 6
Substitutes
(56') Gayle 6 (46') Hill 6
(56') Mariappa 5 (86') Grego-Cox -
(80') Sanogo 5 (86') Kranjcar -
Leicester City (0) Hull City (0)

Schwarzer 7 McGregor 6
(84') Morgan 7 Dawson 7
Huth 7 Bruce 7
Upson 7 McShane 7
(76') De Laet 6 Livermore 6
Cambiasso 6 Huddlestone 5
James 6 (79') Robertson 5
Mahrez 6 (85') Ramirez 6
Schlupp 7 Elmohamady 6
(61') Kramaric 5 N'Doye 6
Vardy 6 (78') Jelavic 5
Substitutes
(61') Ulloa 5 (78') Quinn 5
(76') Lawrence 5 (79') Meyler 5
(84') Nugent - (85') Hernández -
Arsenal (3) West Ham United (0)
Ospina 7 Adrián 7
Chambers 7 O'Brien 5
Mertesacker 6 Collins 6
Koscielny 6 Kouyaté 5
Monreal 6 Cresswell 5
Ramsey 6 Noble (82') 5
Coquelin 6 Song 6
Walcott (72') 7 Downing 6
Özil (83') 6 Nolan 5
Sánchez (65') 5 Jarvis (75') 6
Giroud 8 Sakho 6
Substitutes
Welbeck (65') 6 Amalfitano (75') 4
Cazorla (72') 6 Nené (82') -
Flamini (83') 6
West Bromwich Albion (1) Stoke City (0)

Foster (55') 5 Begovic 6
Dawson 6 Bardsley 4
McAuley 5 Shawcross 5
Lescott 6 Wilson 5
Brunt 5 Pieters (45') 5
Fletcher 6 Whelan 5
Gardner 6 N'Zonzi 5
Sessegnon 6 Walters (68') 5
Morrison 6 Adam 5
Berahino (90+5') 6 Moses (58') 5
Ideye (89') 7 Crouch 5
Substitutes
Myhill (55') 5 Cameron (45') 5
Olsson (89') - Arnautovic (58') 5
Baird (90+5') - Diouf (68') 5
Sunderland (0) Aston Villa (4)
Pantilimon 6 Guzan 7
Reveillere 6 Lowton 6
van Aanholt 5 Okore 7
Brown 4 (64') Clark 6
O'Shea 4 Bacuna 7
Bridcutt 5 Delph 7
Larsson 7 Cleverley 8
Rodwell 6 Sinclair 8
(46') Álvarez 5 (79') N'Zogbia 8
(83') Fletcher 6 Agbonlahor 9
Defoe 7 (83') Benteke 9
Substitutes
(45') Wickham 6 (64') Carlos Sánchez 7
(83') Graham - (80') Weimann 5
(83') Hepburn-Murphy -
Burnley (1) Manchester City (0)

Heaton 7 Hart 6
Trippier 7 Zabaleta 6
Shackell 7 Kompany 6
Duff 7 Demichelis 5
Mee 7 Clichy 6
Barnes 6 Fernandinho 7
Arfield 6 (81') Yaya Touré 5
Jones 6 Navas 6
Boyd 8 (74') Silva 5
(87') Vokes 6 (63') Dzeko 6
(93') Ings 6 Agüero 6
Substitutes
(87') Ward - (63') Bony 6
(93') Reid - (74') Jovetic 5
(81') Lampard -
Chelsea (1) Southampton (1)
Courtois 8 Foster 8
Ivanovic 6 Clyne 6
Cahill 6 Fonte 8
Terry 5 Alderweireld 7
Azpilicueta 6 Bertrand 6
Matic (´53) 5 Wanyama 7
Fabregas 6 Schneiderlin 8
Willian (´85) 5 S.Davis (´70) 6
Óscar (´84) 6 Tadic (p) (´70) 7
Hazard 7 Mané 7
Diego Costa 7 Long (´85) 5
Substitutes
Ramires (´53) 5 Ward-Prowse (´70) 5
Remy (´84) - Djuricic (´70) 5
Cuadrado (´85) - Pelle (´85) -
Manchester United (3) Tottenham Hotspur (0)
De Gea 7 Lloris 4
Valencia 7 Walker 5
Smalling 7 Dier 5
Jones 7 Vertonghen 5
Blind 7 Rose 6
(87') Carrick 8 Bentaleb 4
Herrera 7 (64') Mason 5
Young 7 (79') Chadli 5
(83') Fellaini 8 (31') Townsend 5
(77') Mata 7 Eriksen 5
Rooney 8 Kane 5
Substitutes
(77') Pereira 5 (31') Dembele 5
(83') Falcao - (64') Lamela 5
(87') Rafael - (79') Adebayor 5
Everton (3) Newcastle United (0)
Howard 7 Krul 5
Coleman 7 Janmaat 6
Alcaraz 6 Williamson 5
Jagielka 6 Coloccini 5
Baines 7 Taylor 5
Lennon (85') 7 Sissoko 7
McCarthy (86') 6 Colback 6
Gibson 6 Obertan (45') 4
Osman 6 Gouffran 4
Lukaku (74') 7 Ameobi (58') 5
Koné 7 Rivière (62') 3
Substitutes
Barkley (74') 6 Ayoze (45') 6
Atsu (85') - Cabella (58') 6
Besic (86') - Gutiérrez (62') 5
