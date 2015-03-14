VAVEL ratings of the twenty-ninth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

|Crystal Palace (3)
|QPR (1)
|
|
|Speroni
|6
|Green
|4
|Ward
|8
|(46') Furlong
|5
|Dann
|7
|Caulker
|6
|Delaney
|6
|Onuoha
|5
|Kelly
|6
|Suk-Young
|6
|McArthur
|7
|Henry
|5
|Ledley
|6
|(86') Sandro
|5
|(56') Puncheon
|6
|(86') Wright-Phillips
|5
|(56') Zaha
|8
|Phillips
|7
|Bolasie
|8
|Taarabt
|6
|(80') Murray
|6
|Austin
|6
|Substitutes
|(56') Gayle
|6
|(46') Hill
|6
|(56') Mariappa
|5
|(86') Grego-Cox
|-
|(80') Sanogo
|5
|(86') Kranjcar
|-
|Leicester City (0)
|Hull City (0)
|
|Schwarzer
|7
|McGregor
|6
|(84') Morgan
|7
|Dawson
|7
|Huth
|7
|Bruce
|7
|Upson
|7
|McShane
|7
|(76') De Laet
|6
|Livermore
|6
|Cambiasso
|6
|Huddlestone
|5
|James
|6
|(79') Robertson
|5
|Mahrez
|6
|(85') Ramirez
|6
|Schlupp
|7
|Elmohamady
|6
|(61') Kramaric
|5
|N'Doye
|6
|Vardy
|6
|(78') Jelavic
|5
|Substitutes
|(61') Ulloa
|5
|(78') Quinn
|5
|(76') Lawrence
|5
|(79') Meyler
|5
|(84') Nugent
|-
|(85') Hernández
|-
|Arsenal (3)
|West Ham United (0)
|Ospina
|7
|Adrián
|7
|Chambers
|7
|O'Brien
|5
|Mertesacker
|6
|Collins
|6
|Koscielny
|6
|Kouyaté
|5
|Monreal
|6
|Cresswell
|5
|Ramsey
|6
|Noble (82')
|5
|Coquelin
|6
|Song
|6
|Walcott (72')
|7
|Downing
|6
|Özil (83')
|6
|Nolan
|5
|Sánchez (65')
|5
|Jarvis (75')
|6
|Giroud
|8
|Sakho
|6
|Substitutes
|Welbeck (65')
|6
|Amalfitano (75')
|4
|Cazorla (72')
|6
|Nené (82')
|-
|Flamini (83')
|6
|West Bromwich Albion (1)
|Stoke City (0)
|
|
|Foster (55')
|5
|Begovic
|6
|Dawson
|6
|Bardsley
|4
|McAuley
|5
|Shawcross
|5
|Lescott
|6
|Wilson
|5
|Brunt
|5
|Pieters (45')
|5
|Fletcher
|6
|Whelan
|5
|Gardner
|6
|N'Zonzi
|5
|Sessegnon
|6
|Walters (68')
|5
|Morrison
|6
|Adam
|5
|Berahino (90+5')
|6
|Moses (58')
|5
|Ideye (89')
|7
|Crouch
|5
|Substitutes
|Myhill (55')
|5
|Cameron (45')
|5
|Olsson (89')
|-
|Arnautovic (58')
|5
|Baird (90+5')
|-
|Diouf (68')
|5
|Sunderland (0)
|Aston Villa (4)
|Pantilimon
|6
|Guzan
|7
|Reveillere
|6
|Lowton
|6
|van Aanholt
|5
|Okore
|7
|Brown
|4
|(64') Clark
|6
|O'Shea
|4
|Bacuna
|7
|Bridcutt
|5
|Delph
|7
|Larsson
|7
|Cleverley
|8
|Rodwell
|6
|Sinclair
|8
|(46') Álvarez
|5
|(79') N'Zogbia
|8
|(83') Fletcher
|6
|Agbonlahor
|9
|Defoe
|7
|(83') Benteke
|9
|Substitutes
|(45') Wickham
|6
|(64') Carlos Sánchez
|7
|(83') Graham
|-
|(80') Weimann
|5
|(83') Hepburn-Murphy
|-
|Burnley (1)
|Manchester City (0)
|
|Heaton
|7
|Hart
|6
|Trippier
|7
|Zabaleta
|6
|Shackell
|7
|Kompany
|6
|Duff
|7
|Demichelis
|5
|Mee
|7
|Clichy
|6
|Barnes
|6
|Fernandinho
|7
|Arfield
|6
|(81') Yaya Touré
|5
|Jones
|6
|Navas
|6
|Boyd
|8
|(74') Silva
|5
|(87') Vokes
|6
|(63') Dzeko
|6
|(93') Ings
|6
|Agüero
|6
|Substitutes
|(87') Ward
|-
|(63') Bony
|6
|(93') Reid
|-
|(74') Jovetic
|5
|(81') Lampard
|-
|Chelsea (1)
|Southampton (1)
|Courtois
|8
|Foster
|8
|Ivanovic
|6
|Clyne
|6
|Cahill
|6
|Fonte
|8
|Terry
|5
|Alderweireld
|7
|Azpilicueta
|6
|Bertrand
|6
|Matic (´53)
|5
|Wanyama
|7
|Fabregas
|6
|Schneiderlin
|8
|Willian (´85)
|5
|S.Davis (´70)
|6
|Óscar (´84)
|6
|Tadic (p) (´70)
|7
|Hazard
|7
|Mané
|7
|Diego Costa
|7
|Long (´85)
|5
|Substitutes
|Ramires (´53)
|5
|Ward-Prowse (´70)
|5
|Remy (´84)
|-
|Djuricic (´70)
|5
|Cuadrado (´85)
|-
|Pelle (´85)
|-
|Manchester United (3)
|Tottenham Hotspur (0)
|De Gea
|7
|Lloris
|4
|Valencia
|7
|Walker
|5
|Smalling
|7
|Dier
|5
|Jones
|7
|Vertonghen
|5
|Blind
|7
|Rose
|6
|(87') Carrick
|8
|Bentaleb
|4
|Herrera
|7
|(64') Mason
|5
|Young
|7
|(79') Chadli
|5
|(83') Fellaini
|8
|(31') Townsend
|5
|(77') Mata
|7
|Eriksen
|5
|Rooney
|8
|Kane
|5
|Substitutes
|(77') Pereira
|5
|(31') Dembele
|5
|(83') Falcao
|-
|(64') Lamela
|5
|(87') Rafael
|-
|(79') Adebayor
|5
|Everton (3)
|Newcastle United (0)
|Howard
|7
|Krul
|5
|Coleman
|7
|Janmaat
|6
|Alcaraz
|6
|Williamson
|5
|Jagielka
|6
|Coloccini
|5
|Baines
|7
|Taylor
|5
|Lennon (85')
|7
|Sissoko
|7
|McCarthy (86')
|6
|Colback
|6
|Gibson
|6
|Obertan (45')
|4
|Osman
|6
|Gouffran
|4
|Lukaku (74')
|7
|Ameobi (58')
|5
|Koné
|7
|Rivière (62')
|3
|Substitutes
|Barkley (74')
|6
|Ayoze (45')
|6
|Atsu (85')
|-
|Cabella (58')
|6
|Besic (86')
|-
|Gutiérrez (62')
|5