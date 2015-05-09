VAVEL ratings of the thirty-sixth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

|Everton (0)
|Sunderland (2)
|Howard
|4
|Pantilimon
|8
|Coleman
|6
|Jones
|6
|Jagielka
|4
|van Aanholt
|7
|Stones
|4
|Brown
|6
|74' Baines
|5
|Coates
|8
|62' Barry
|6
|Cattermole
|6
|McCarthy
|8
|Gómez
|9
|87' Lennon
|5
|84' Larsson
|6
|Osman
|6
|Defoe
|7
|Barkley
|3
|84' Wickham
|6
|Lukaku
|5
|73' Graham
|7
|Substitutes
|62' Mirallas
|6
|73' Adam Johnson
|6
|74' Garbutt
|4
|84' Bridcutt
|-
|87' McGeady
|-
|84' Fletcher
|-
|Newcastle United (1)
|West Bromwich Albion (1)
|Krul
|6
|Myhill
|6
|Taylor
|8
|Dawson
|7
|Dummett
|6
|McAuley
|7
|Coloccini
|6
|Olsson
|6
|(92') Anita
|6
|Lescott
|7
|Sissoko
|7
|Fletcher
|6
|Colback
|6
|Yacob
|7
|Gutiérrez
|6
|(55') Mulumbu
|6
|Cabella
|7
|(69') Gardner
|6
|(85') Ayoze
|7
|Brunt
|7
|(69') Rivière
|6
|(78') Anichebe
|8
|Substitutes
|(69') Cissé
|5
|(55') Morrison
|5
|(85') Sammy Ameobi
|-
|(69') Berahino
|5
|(92') Abeid
|-
|(78') McManaman
|5
|Aston Villa (1)
|West Ham United (0)
|Given
|6
|Adrián
|7
|Bacuna (77')
|6
|Jenkinson
|6
|Vlaar
|7
|Burke
|6
|Okore
|8
|Collins
|7
|Richardson
|7
|Cresswell
|6
|Westwood
|7
|Amalfitano (45')
|6
|Delph
|6
|Kouyaté
|7
|Cleverley
|8
|Nolan(45')
|6
|Grealish (90+2)
|7
|Downing
|6
|Benteke
|6
|Noble(78')
|7
|N'Zogbia (71')
|6
|Valencia
|5
|Substitutes
|Agbonlahor (71')
|6
|Song (45')
|5
|Hutton(77')
|5
|Nené(45')
|6
|Carlos Sánchez(92')
|-
|Cole(78')
|4
|Stoke City (3)
|Tottenham Hotspur (0)
|
|
|Butland
|7
|Lloris
|4
|Cameron
|5
|Dier
|4
|Shawcross
|6
|Chiriches
|3
|Muniesa
|6
|Fazio
|5
|Pieters
|6
|Vertonghen
|4
|Whelan (88')
|6
|Bentaleb
|4
|N'Zonzi
|7
|Mason
|6
|Walters (84')
|6
|Lamela (76')
|5
|Adam (72')
|7
|Eriksen
|6
|Arnautovic
|8
|Chadli (60')
|5
|Diouf
|7
|Kane
|5
|Substitutes
|Ireland (72')
|5
|Soldado (60')
|5
|Odemwingie (84')
|-
|Dembélé (76')
|5
|Sidwell (88')
|-
|-
|-
|Hull City (0)
|Burnley (1)
|Harper
|3
|Heaton
|8
|Dawson
|5
|Trippier
|7
|(56') McShane
|6
|Duff
|5
|Alex Bruce
|3
|Shackell
|6
|(56') Livermore
|3
|Mee
|5
|Huddlestone
|5
|Arfield
|5
|Elmohamady
|6
|Boyd
|6
|Brady
|7
|Jones
|6
|Quinn
|5
|(76') Taylor
|6
|(68')Aluko
|2
|Barnes
|7
|N'Doye
|3
|(87') Ings
|8
|Substitutes
|(56') Jelavic
|6
|(75') Ward
|5
|(56') Meyler
|4
|(87') Keane
|-
|(65') Abel Hernández
|5
|-
|-
|Leicester City (2)
|Southampton (0)
|Schemeichel
|8
|Gazzaniga
|4
|Morgan
|6
|Clyne
|5
|James (´12)
|5
|Fonte
|5
|Vardy (´70)
|7
|Alderweireld
|5
|Albringhton
|6
|Bertrand
|4
|Huth
|5
|Wanyama
|4
|Schlupp
|5
|Reed
|4
|Cambiasso
|6
|S.Davis (´65)
|5
|Ulloa (´77)
|6
|Elia (´65)
|5
|Mahrez
|8
|Mané
|5
|Wasilewski
|5
|Pellé
|3
|Substitutes
|Drinkwater (´12)
|5
|Djuricic (´65)
|5
|Nugent (´70)
|4
|Long (´65)
|5
|Hammond (´77)
|4
|Crystal Palace (1)
|Manchester United (2)
|Speroni
|6
|De Gea
|7
|Ward
|5
|Valencia
|6
|Dann
|6
|Jones
|5
|Delaney
|5
|(83')Smalling
|5
|Souare
|5
|(40') Shaw
|5
|(83') Jedinak
|6
|Herrera
|5
|(46') Ledley
|5
|Blind
|6
|McArthur
|5
|Fellaini
|7
|(85') Zaha
|6
|Mata
|7
|Bolasie
|5
|Young
|7
|Murray
|6
|(46') Rooney
|6
|Substitutes
|(46') Puncheon
|7
|(40') Evans
|5
|(83') Lee
|-
|(46') Falcao
|6
|(85') Chamakh
|-
|(83') McNair
|-
|Manchester City (6)
|Queens Park Rangers (0)
|Hart
|7
|Green
|6
|Zabaleta
|6
|Caulker
|4
|Demichelis
|7
|Dunne
|4
|Mangala
|7
|Hill
|5
|Kolarov
|8
|Phillips
|5
|Fernando
|6
|Barton
|5
|82' Milner
|6
|Henry
|4
|75' Fernandinho
|6
|86' Suk-Young
|3
|63' Lampard
|5
|78' Fer
|4
|Silva
|8
|53' Zamora
|5
|Agüero
|9
|Austin
|4
|Substitutes
|63' Bony
|6
|53' Hoilett
|5
|75' Touré
|5
|78' Kranjcar
|5
|82' Navas
|-
|86' Wright-Phillips
|-
|Chelsea (1)
|Liverpool (1)
|Courtois
|6
|Mignolet
|6
|Ivanovic
|6
|Emre Can
|7
|Terry
|8
|Skrtel
|6
|Zouma (35')
|6
|Lovren
|6
|F.Luis
|5
|Johnson
|5
|Loftus-Cheek (60')
|6
|Lallana (71')
|6
|Obi Mikel
|5
|Gerrard (79')
|8
|Willian
|7
|Henderson
|7
|Fabregas
|8
|Coutinho
|5
|Hazard
|6
|Lambert (68')
|4
|Remy (84')
|6
|Sterling
|7
|Substitutes
|Cahill (35')
|6
|Sinclair (68')
|6
|Matic (62')
|6
|Ibe (71')
|6
|Cuadrado (84')
|-
|Lucas (79')
|6