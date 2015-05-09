VAVEL ratings of the thirty-sixth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015
Everton (0) Sunderland (2)
Howard 4 Pantilimon 8
Coleman 6 Jones 6
Jagielka 4 van Aanholt 7
Stones 4 Brown 6
74' Baines 5 Coates 8
62' Barry 6 Cattermole 6
McCarthy 8 Gómez 9
87' Lennon 5 84' Larsson 6
Osman 6 Defoe 7
Barkley 3 84' Wickham 6
Lukaku 5 73' Graham 7
Substitutes
62' Mirallas 6 73' Adam Johnson 6
74' Garbutt 4 84' Bridcutt -
87' McGeady - 84' Fletcher -
Newcastle United (1) West Bromwich Albion (1)
Krul 6 Myhill 6
Taylor 8 Dawson 7
Dummett 6 McAuley 7
Coloccini 6 Olsson 6
(92') Anita 6 Lescott 7
Sissoko 7 Fletcher 6
Colback 6 Yacob 7
Gutiérrez 6 (55') Mulumbu 6
Cabella 7 (69') Gardner 6
(85') Ayoze 7 Brunt 7
(69') Rivière 6 (78') Anichebe 8
Substitutes
(69') Cissé 5 (55') Morrison 5
(85') Sammy Ameobi - (69') Berahino 5
(92') Abeid - (78') McManaman 5
Aston Villa (1) West Ham United (0)

Given 6 Adrián 7
Bacuna (77') 6 Jenkinson 6
Vlaar 7 Burke 6
Okore 8 Collins 7
Richardson 7 Cresswell 6
Westwood 7 Amalfitano (45') 6
Delph 6 Kouyaté 7
Cleverley 8 Nolan(45') 6
Grealish (90+2) 7 Downing 6
Benteke 6 Noble(78') 7
N'Zogbia (71') 6 Valencia 5
Substitutes
Agbonlahor (71') 6 Song (45') 5
Hutton(77') 5 Nené(45') 6
Carlos Sánchez(92') - Cole(78') 4
Stoke City (3) Tottenham Hotspur (0)

Butland 7 Lloris 4
Cameron 5 Dier 4
Shawcross 6 Chiriches 3
Muniesa 6 Fazio 5
Pieters 6 Vertonghen 4
Whelan (88') 6 Bentaleb 4
N'Zonzi 7 Mason 6
Walters (84') 6 Lamela (76') 5
Adam (72') 7 Eriksen 6
Arnautovic 8 Chadli (60') 5
Diouf 7 Kane 5
Substitutes
Ireland (72') 5 Soldado (60') 5
Odemwingie (84') - Dembélé (76') 5
Sidwell (88') - - -
Hull City (0) Burnley (1)
Harper 3 Heaton 8
Dawson 5 Trippier 7
(56') McShane 6 Duff 5
Alex Bruce 3 Shackell 6
(56') Livermore 3 Mee 5
Huddlestone 5 Arfield 5
Elmohamady 6 Boyd 6
Brady 7 Jones 6
Quinn 5 (76') Taylor 6
(68')Aluko 2 Barnes 7
N'Doye 3 (87') Ings 8
Substitutes
(56') Jelavic 6 (75') Ward 5
(56') Meyler 4 (87') Keane -
(65') Abel Hernández 5 - -
Leicester City (2) Southampton (0)
Schemeichel 8 Gazzaniga 4
Morgan 6 Clyne 5
James (´12) 5 Fonte 5
Vardy (´70) 7 Alderweireld 5
Albringhton 6 Bertrand 4
Huth 5 Wanyama 4
Schlupp 5 Reed 4
Cambiasso 6 S.Davis (´65) 5
Ulloa (´77) 6 Elia (´65) 5
Mahrez 8 Mané 5
Wasilewski 5 Pellé 3
Substitutes
Drinkwater (´12) 5 Djuricic (´65) 5
Nugent (´70) 4 Long (´65) 5
Hammond (´77) 4
Crystal Palace (1) Manchester United (2)
Speroni 6 De Gea 7
Ward 5 Valencia 6
Dann 6 Jones 5
Delaney 5 (83')Smalling 5
Souare 5 (40') Shaw 5
(83') Jedinak 6 Herrera 5
(46') Ledley 5 Blind 6
McArthur 5 Fellaini 7
(85') Zaha 6 Mata 7
Bolasie 5 Young 7
Murray 6 (46') Rooney 6
Substitutes
(46') Puncheon 7 (40') Evans 5
(83') Lee - (46') Falcao 6
(85') Chamakh - (83') McNair -
Manchester City (6) Queens Park Rangers (0)
Hart 7 Green 6
Zabaleta 6 Caulker 4
Demichelis 7 Dunne 4
Mangala 7 Hill 5
Kolarov 8 Phillips 5
Fernando 6 Barton 5
82' Milner 6 Henry 4
75' Fernandinho 6 86' Suk-Young 3
63' Lampard 5 78' Fer 4
Silva 8 53' Zamora 5
Agüero 9 Austin 4
Substitutes
63' Bony 6 53' Hoilett 5
75' Touré 5 78' Kranjcar 5
82' Navas - 86' Wright-Phillips -
Chelsea (1) Liverpool (1)
Courtois 6 Mignolet 6
Ivanovic 6 Emre Can 7
Terry 8 Skrtel 6
Zouma (35') 6 Lovren 6
F.Luis 5 Johnson 5
Loftus-Cheek (60') 6 Lallana (71') 6
Obi Mikel 5 Gerrard (79') 8
Willian 7 Henderson 7
Fabregas 8 Coutinho 5
Hazard 6 Lambert (68') 4
Remy (84') 6 Sterling 7
Substitutes
Cahill (35') 6 Sinclair (68') 6
Matic (62') 6 Ibe (71') 6
Cuadrado (84') - Lucas (79') 6
