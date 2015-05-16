VAVEL ratings of the thirty-seventh matchday of Premier League 2014/2015
Southampton (6) Aston Villa (1)
Gazzaniga 4 Given 3
Clyne 6 Bacuna (´66) 2
Fonte 6 Vlaar 2
Alderweireld 6 Okore 2
Bertrand 7 Hutton 2
Wanyama 5 Westwood 4
S.Davis (´71) 5 Delph 6
Ward-Prowse (´79) 7 Cleverley 2
Mané 10 N´Zogbia (´56) 3
Long 9 Grealish (´80) 6
Pellé (´80) 7 Benteke 6
Substitutes
Yoshida (´71) 6 Abonglahor (´56) 6
Djuricick (´79) 6 Lowton (´66) 4
Elia (´84) - Sinclair (´80) 5
QPR (2) Newcastle (1)
Green (34') 6 Krul 6
Onuoha 6 Janmaat 6
Dunne 4 Coloccini 5
Caulker (46') 5 Dummett 5
Hill 6 Gutierrez 4
Hoilet (46') 4 Taylor (64') 4
Barton 7 Cabella (73') 5
Henry 6 Colback 5
Phillips 8 Sissoko 6
Fer 8 Riviere (63') 7
Austin 7 Perez 5
Substitutes
McArthy (34') 7 Cisse (63') 6
Grego Cox (46') 6 Aarons (64') 5
Yun Suk (46') 7 Ameobi (73') 6
West Ham United (1) Everton (2)
Adrián 7 Howard 6
Jenkinson 6 Coleman 6
(14') Collins 6 Jagielka 7
Reid 6 Stones 7
Cresswell 5 Galloway 6
Song 7 Barry 7
Noble 6 McCarthy 6
Kouyate 6 (78') Osman 8
Downing 7 Lennon 6
(70') Cole 5 (70') Barkley 6
Valencia 5 Lukaku 8
Substitutes
(14') Burke 6 (70') Mirallas 6
(70') Nene 5 (78') McGeady 7
SUNDERLAND (0) LEICESTER CITY (0)

Pantilimon 6 Schmeichel 8
Jones (85') 7 Wasilewski 6
van Aanholt 7 Huth 5
O'Shea 6 Morgan 6
Coates 6 Albrigton 7
Bridcutt (60') 5 Cambiasso 5
Cattermole 7 Mahrez (67') 6
Larsson 6 King 6
Wickham 6 Schlupp 7
Graham (79') 6 Ulloa (74') 6
Defoe 5 Vardy 6
Substitutes
A.Johnson (60') 6 Drinkwater (67') 5
Fletcher (79') 5 Kramaric (74') 6
Revéillère (85') -
Liverpool (1) Crystal Palace (3)
Mignolet 7 Hennessey 6
Can 6 Ward 6
Skrtel 6 Kelly 5
Lovren 3 Dann 7
Gerrard 5 Souaré 6
Henderson 6 Ledley 6
(87') Moreno 4 McArthur 7
(65') Ibe 4 (59') Lee 5
(65') Lallana 6 Puncheon 8
Coutinho 5 (83') Bolasie 7
Sterling 3 (76') Chamakh 6
Substitutes
(65') Lambert 4 (59') Zaha 8
(65') Lucas Leiva 4 (76') Mutch 5
(87') Sinclair - (83') Murray 6
Burnley (0) Stoke City (0)

Heaton 6 Butland 7
Trippier 6 Cameron 7
Duff 6 Shawcross 8
Shackell 7 Muniesa 7
Mee 6 Pieters 6
(88') Jones 6 Whelan 7
Arfield 6 N'Zonzi 6
(65') Taylor 5 (83') Adam 6
Boyd 5 (69') Arnautovic 5
(83') Barnes 5 (59') Walters 6
Ings 6 Diouf 6
Substitutes
(65') Kightly 5 (59') Odemwingie 5
(83') Vokes - (69') Crouch 5
(88') Ulvestad - (83') Sidwell -
Tottenham Hotspur (2) Hull City (0)

Lloris 6 Harper 5
Dier 7 Chester 6
Fazio 7 Dawson 5
Vertonghen 7 McShane 5
Rose 8 (71') Huddlestone 6
Bentaleb 6 Meyler 5
(79') Mason 7 Quinn 5
Chadli 7 Elmohamady 5
(58') Eriksen 5 Brady 5
Lamela 7 N'Doye 6
(90') Kane 5 (62') Jelavic 5
Substitutes
(58') Dembele 5 (62') Hernández 6
(79') Stambouli 5 (71') Robertson 5
(90') Soldado -
Swansea City (2) Manchester City (4)

Fabianski 4 Hart 6
Richards 6 Zabaleta 6
Fernández 6 Demichelis 6
Williams 7 Mangala 6
Taylor 6 Kolarov 6
Cork 5 (85') Touré 9
(78') Shelvey 6 (80') Fernandinho 6
(73') Dyer 5 Lampard 6
Montero 5 (59') Milner 9
(83') Sigurdsson 7 Silva 9
Gomis 7 Agüero 7
Substitutes
(73') Barrow 5 (59') Navas 6
(78') Britton 5 (80') Kompany 5
(83') Emnes - (85') Bony 7
Manchester United (1) Arsenal (1)
De Gea (74') 7 Ospina 7
Valencia 6 Bellerin (73') 5
Jones 7 Mertesacker 6
Smalling 6 Koscielny 7
Rojo (73') 6 Monreal 4
Blind 5 Coquelin 6
Mata 5 Cazorla (73') 6
Herrera 8 Ramsey 6
Fellaini 6 Ozil 7
Young 6 Sánchez (90') 5
Falcao (60') 4 Giroud 6
Substitutes
Van Persie (60') 5 Wilshere (73') 6
Blackett (73') 4 Walcott (73') 8
Valdés (74') 4 Flamini (90') -
