VAVEL ratings of the thirty-seventh matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

|Southampton (6)
|Aston Villa (1)
|Gazzaniga
|4
|Given
|3
|Clyne
|6
|Bacuna (´66)
|2
|Fonte
|6
|Vlaar
|2
|Alderweireld
|6
|Okore
|2
|Bertrand
|7
|Hutton
|2
|Wanyama
|5
|Westwood
|4
|S.Davis (´71)
|5
|Delph
|6
|Ward-Prowse (´79)
|7
|Cleverley
|2
|Mané
|10
|N´Zogbia (´56)
|3
|Long
|9
|Grealish (´80)
|6
|Pellé (´80)
|7
|Benteke
|6
|Substitutes
|Yoshida (´71)
|6
|Abonglahor (´56)
|6
|Djuricick (´79)
|6
|Lowton (´66)
|4
|Elia (´84)
|-
|Sinclair (´80)
|5
|QPR (2)
|Newcastle (1)
|Green (34')
|6
|Krul
|6
|Onuoha
|6
|Janmaat
|6
|Dunne
|4
|Coloccini
|5
|Caulker (46')
|5
|Dummett
|5
|Hill
|6
|Gutierrez
|4
|Hoilet (46')
|4
|Taylor (64')
|4
|Barton
|7
|Cabella (73')
|5
|Henry
|6
|Colback
|5
|Phillips
|8
|Sissoko
|6
|Fer
|8
|Riviere (63')
|7
|Austin
|7
|Perez
|5
|Substitutes
|McArthy (34')
|7
|Cisse (63')
|6
|Grego Cox (46')
|6
|Aarons (64')
|5
|Yun Suk (46')
|7
|Ameobi (73')
|6
|West Ham United (1)
|Everton (2)
|Adrián
|7
|Howard
|6
|Jenkinson
|6
|Coleman
|6
|(14') Collins
|6
|Jagielka
|7
|Reid
|6
|Stones
|7
|Cresswell
|5
|Galloway
|6
|Song
|7
|Barry
|7
|Noble
|6
|McCarthy
|6
|Kouyate
|6
|(78') Osman
|8
|Downing
|7
|Lennon
|6
|(70') Cole
|5
|(70') Barkley
|6
|Valencia
|5
|Lukaku
|8
|Substitutes
|(14') Burke
|6
|(70') Mirallas
|6
|(70') Nene
|5
|(78') McGeady
|7
|SUNDERLAND (0)
|LEICESTER CITY (0)
|
|
|Pantilimon
|6
|Schmeichel
|8
|Jones (85')
|7
|Wasilewski
|6
|van Aanholt
|7
|Huth
|5
|O'Shea
|6
|Morgan
|6
|Coates
|6
|Albrigton
|7
|Bridcutt (60')
|5
|Cambiasso
|5
|Cattermole
|7
|Mahrez (67')
|6
|Larsson
|6
|King
|6
|Wickham
|6
|Schlupp
|7
|Graham (79')
|6
|Ulloa (74')
|6
|Defoe
|5
|Vardy
|6
|Substitutes
|A.Johnson (60')
|6
|Drinkwater (67')
|5
|Fletcher (79')
|5
|Kramaric (74')
|6
|Revéillère (85')
|-
|Liverpool (1)
|Crystal Palace (3)
|Mignolet
|7
|Hennessey
|6
|Can
|6
|Ward
|6
|Skrtel
|6
|Kelly
|5
|Lovren
|3
|Dann
|7
|Gerrard
|5
|Souaré
|6
|Henderson
|6
|Ledley
|6
|(87') Moreno
|4
|McArthur
|7
|(65') Ibe
|4
|(59') Lee
|5
|(65') Lallana
|6
|Puncheon
|8
|Coutinho
|5
|(83') Bolasie
|7
|Sterling
|3
|(76') Chamakh
|6
|Substitutes
|(65') Lambert
|4
|(59') Zaha
|8
|(65') Lucas Leiva
|4
|(76') Mutch
|5
|(87') Sinclair
|-
|(83') Murray
|6
|Burnley (0)
|Stoke City (0)
|
|
|Heaton
|6
|Butland
|7
|Trippier
|6
|Cameron
|7
|Duff
|6
|Shawcross
|8
|Shackell
|7
|Muniesa
|7
|Mee
|6
|Pieters
|6
|(88') Jones
|6
|Whelan
|7
|Arfield
|6
|N'Zonzi
|6
|(65') Taylor
|5
|(83') Adam
|6
|Boyd
|5
|(69') Arnautovic
|5
|(83') Barnes
|5
|(59') Walters
|6
|Ings
|6
|Diouf
|6
|Substitutes
|(65') Kightly
|5
|(59') Odemwingie
|5
|(83') Vokes
|-
|(69') Crouch
|5
|(88') Ulvestad
|-
|(83') Sidwell
|-
|Tottenham Hotspur (2)
|Hull City (0)
|Lloris
|6
|Harper
|5
|Dier
|7
|Chester
|6
|Fazio
|7
|Dawson
|5
|Vertonghen
|7
|McShane
|5
|Rose
|8
|(71') Huddlestone
|6
|Bentaleb
|6
|Meyler
|5
|(79') Mason
|7
|Quinn
|5
|Chadli
|7
|Elmohamady
|5
|(58') Eriksen
|5
|Brady
|5
|Lamela
|7
|N'Doye
|6
|(90') Kane
|5
|(62') Jelavic
|5
|Substitutes
|(58') Dembele
|5
|(62') Hernández
|6
|(79') Stambouli
|5
|(71') Robertson
|5
|(90') Soldado
|-
|Swansea City (2)
|Manchester City (4)
|
|
|Fabianski
|4
|Hart
|6
|Richards
|6
|Zabaleta
|6
|Fernández
|6
|Demichelis
|6
|Williams
|7
|Mangala
|6
|Taylor
|6
|Kolarov
|6
|Cork
|5
|(85') Touré
|9
|(78') Shelvey
|6
|(80') Fernandinho
|6
|(73') Dyer
|5
|Lampard
|6
|Montero
|5
|(59') Milner
|9
|(83') Sigurdsson
|7
|Silva
|9
|Gomis
|7
|Agüero
|7
|Substitutes
|(73') Barrow
|5
|(59') Navas
|6
|(78') Britton
|5
|(80') Kompany
|5
|(83') Emnes
|-
|(85') Bony
|7
|Manchester United (1)
|Arsenal (1)
|De Gea (74')
|7
|Ospina
|7
|Valencia
|6
|Bellerin (73')
|5
|Jones
|7
|Mertesacker
|6
|Smalling
|6
|Koscielny
|7
|Rojo (73')
|6
|Monreal
|4
|Blind
|5
|Coquelin
|6
|Mata
|5
|Cazorla (73')
|6
|Herrera
|8
|Ramsey
|6
|Fellaini
|6
|Ozil
|7
|Young
|6
|Sánchez (90')
|5
|Falcao (60')
|4
|Giroud
|6
|Substitutes
|Van Persie (60')
|5
|Wilshere (73')
|6
|Blackett (73')
|4
|Walcott (73')
|8
|Valdés (74')
|4
|Flamini (90')
|-