Klopp warns Liverpool about "world-class" United talent ahead of Monday night's clash

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp says he is wary of the "world-class" talent that Manchester United will bring to Anfield for Monday night's huge Premier League showdown.

The Reds take on their old rivals in what promises to be a hugely-enticing encounter on L4, with it the first time Jose Mourinho will have faced Liverpool as United manager.

And the German is well aware of the threats that Mourinho and his side can pose when the two lock horns, but believes his side must focus on their own game and performing well.

On the quality of the visiting squad, Klopp said that United have "really world-class players" and insisted: "I would like to say something but unfortunately a really strong side from Manchester is coming to Liverpool."

He acknowledged their intelligence, experience and their ability to stay "cool in the right moments" which means they "don't need a world-class performance to win a game", which he says is "the biggest difference between experienced and less experienced teams."

He said that less experienced teams "need to feel good in a game" in order to be able to "show what you are able to do" while more experienced teams know it is "possible to score and win a game" even in the worst of circumstances.

We must play with our own style rather than worry about trying to counter United's, says Klopp

Klopp warned of the "winner types" that United's team boast, insisting that while that "doesn't mean they will win the game", it does mean that the away side "have a really good chance" and Liverpool "have to defend them."

He revealed that he will go into his pre-match team meeting with his players with the objective of talking about "how they play and where the spaces are we can use" as well as "the specific things they [United] do in special situations" which they can "try to use" in the game.

The Reds boss pinpointed summer signings Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba as some of United's main threats, insisting that they have "big quality" in their team and they aren't "worse than last season, for sure."

He vowed that his team will "try to bring through again our style of play" because they are "convinced about the value of this kind of play."

He added that they might "have to change formation to the last two games" given injuries to Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana - although the midfield pair have yet to be ruled out.

However, Klopp looked at the situation positively, saying: "But that's then a nice opportunity again to bring another player, or other players, in to the team and to show that we are still able to really perform well."

He insisted that he only thinks about the chance of showing that, rather than "how big the quality of Manchester United is", although he admitted it is "obviously not too bad."