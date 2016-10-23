"Who wants to go top in October?" jokes Klopp after Liverpool let slip the chance to move into first

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp brushed off his side's failure to move to the top of the Premier League table after conceding late on in their win over West Brom, saying that the position in the table at this stage of the season doesn't matter.

The Reds were on course to move into first place thanks to Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho, before a late Gareth McAuley finish from a corner resigned them to second on goal difference.

Liverpool most importantly held on for the three points at Anfield, their fifth win in six league games, and Klopp suggested that he held no disappointment over the fact his side missed a chance to go top.

"Who wants to be top in October?" joked the German in his post-match press conference when asked about their place in the table.

He noted that they have 20 points and that it was "not possible" to end the night with any more than that, calling that "okay."

Klopp acknowledged that it is "really difficult" for him to be "satisfied with football games" such is his perfectionist nature, adding: "But a 2-1 keeps you more awake than a 4-0, that's how it is."

Klopp: We've "improved" and "will work on" set-pieces

Having been asked about the possibility of a title challenge in previous weeks, he continued that his team "maybe in this moment" are "not experienced enough" to feel like the league "could be something like easy."

He vowed: "It is not easy. It's so difficult. All these teams and all these games, it's unbelievable. You need luck, you need the players' faith and all that stuff."

Klopp, on the goal that his side conceded, acknowldged that his side have actively improved defensively in recent games and said he has "no problem" with the goal they leaked.

He said that generally he "would like to have it that nobody can score against us" but declared the first step towards that is to "not let them [the opposition] create [chances]."

He felt that has been "difficult" for other teams against Liverpool because they "defend as a team quite well" and continued: "Set-pieces, we have already improved on and we will [continue to] work on it."

"I haven't seen any weak teams in the Premier League"

The Reds boss also denied that results elsewhere, with Arsenal drawing at home to Middlesbrough, Tottenham Hotspur seeing out a goalless stalemate at Bournemouth and Everton losing late on to Burnley on Saturday afternoon, means it is easier for them.

On the title race, he said: "What will be decisive? I'm not long enough in this league, but I haven't seen a lot of strange results until now. We lost at Burnley, Everton lost at Burnley."

He acknowledged that Liverpool haven't yet played Boro, but said that he "saw a little bit of the stats" of their draw at Arsenal which suggested that they "had quite a lot of chances with not a lot of possessions" and so are "obviously good in counter-attacks" which is "a good warning."

He declared that he has yet to see "a weak team in the Premier League" which means Liverpool "have to work for it" and said: "I don't care what problems the other teams have against the other teams. We will have problems [too] but our job is to find solutions."