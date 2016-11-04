No injury concerns ahead of Watford clash, says Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp has revealed Liverpool have no fresh injury problems ahead of Sunday afternoon's visit of Watford.

The Reds look to go 12 games unbeaten in all competitions, as well as maintaining pace with the teams at the top of the Premier League, when they go head-to-head with the Hornets.

And the German will have a full complement of players to aid their chances of doing so, with only Danny Ings - who earlier in the week was ruled out for around seven to nine months a knee injury - absent from selection.

James Milner, who has excelled in his new left-back role this term, is expected to return after overcoming illness to return to training earlier this week.

"They're all fit at the moment," says Klopp

Klopp explained at his pre-match press conference that there is "always" in "October, November and December" a "little danger that somebody gets ill" after a virus kept Milner out of the win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

"James was a little bit more [ill] than others," he explained, adding that midfielders Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum both suffered from illness earlier in the same week but with "still three days to go before the game."

Klopp admitted that he and his backroom staff "need to wait until the last second" to decide which players can and cannot feature in games, insisting that they "do everything we can" to ensure players are available and that "in this moment, they're all fit" for Watford.

The Reds boss declared that they "were really sensitive with" players feeling unwell to ensure it doesn't spread and that the "next thing is 12 other players are ill."

He explained that they "have to wait" to ensure all the squad are fit and prepared to face Walter Mazzarri's Watford at Anfield, but continued: "In this moment, everything is good."​

Reds boss: We will organise a friendly, but the result doesn't matter

Milner should replace Alberto Moreno in defence, although the Spaniard was much improved against Palace, with the main selection headache between Can and Wijnaldum in midfield.

With Ings expected to be out for the rest of the season with a knee cartilage problem, Sheyi Ojo and Joe Gomez are closing in returns after stepping up their respective rehabilitations by returning to outdoor training.

Klopp also suggested that the likes of Gomez will be given minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly over the coming international break to help their recovery.

He added that they will "try have a game" organised for the players bidding to get back to fitness, but "only for us" and "not to talk about" because "the result is not important."

The manager said that then when the Liverpool squad's internationals return from duty, then they will "prepare for the next game."

'Non-internationals will have time off over the break'

Klopp also acknowledged that he has changed his approach to the work-load of his players over international breaks, accepting the need for them to have breaks from training.

He said: "When I came here, the players had a few days off [over the breaks] and I changed it. 'How can they have three or four days off?' It was a silly decision. It's only because I wasn't used to it."

He added that now they "know about the fixtures" and the "intensity of the next few months" then they "have to use" every "possibility for a little break."

Klopp told journalists that his players will have the "first few days" of next week off, though said the injuried players "have to be" at Melwood but won't be in a "real training session" because they do not work with just "five or six players."