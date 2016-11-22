Scout Report: Who is Liverpool transfer target Quincy Promes?

There’s always plenty of talk in the lead-up to any transfer window, and Liverpool are not exempt from speculation as January looms closer.

With the departure of Sadio Mané as he represents Senegal at the Cup of African Nations just after the turn of the new year, Jürgen Klopp is presumably ready to dip into the transfer market for a suitable replacement.

A month without Mané and a squad without much depth for wingers could mean a tactical change unless another player is brought in. Considering Liverpool's historic injury issues, it may not be poor form for the manager to strengthen the depth in this position regardless of January departure.

Recent rumours have pointed heavily at Quincy Promes, currently contracted to Spartak Moscow in the Russian Premier League.

The young Dutch winger has been on the radar of a few European clubs since his 2014 transfer from FC Twente in the Eredivisie to The People’s Team based in Russia’s capital.

This season alone, Promes has put five in the back of the net, assisting a further six. This form is off the back of a 2015-16 campaign of eighteen goals and five assists.

Stylistic Similarities

For Liverpool, Promes fits the profile of filling Mané’s shoes. He has plenty of pace, though not quite matching the blinding speed of the Senegalese.

Flight feet and good skill on the ball allow Promes to glide past defenders – like other tricky wingers, however, too much dancing around the ball can catch him out.