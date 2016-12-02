I will keep working, insists Liverpool striker Divock Origi

Liverpool possess one of the most in-form forward lines in the league in Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Naturally, it is extremely difficult even for quality strikers like Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi to interrupt that trio and earn a regular spot in the first-team.

However, since Coutinho's unfortunate ligament damage, Origi has stepped up to the mark and has contributed with goals in consecutive matches against Sunderland and in the League Cup against Leeds United.

The Belgian has repaid Jürgen Klopp's faith in him and for now and with Sturridge out injured and Coutinho's absence, it appears Origi will be the man to lead the line.

Origi has had to wait a while for his chance, but he has managed to impress his manager in training with his attitude and work ethic.

Origi says he never gives up

Klopp spoke earlier before the cup tie against Leeds about how there is no "alternative to patience" and Origi is certainly one player who has kept his head down and worked on his fitness and his game continuously in training.

Origi explains how he has a very "big passion" and how he "never gives up" while he patiently waits for his chance. He continued in saying: "When you show that, you have the qualities and you try to learn. Of course I’m a believer in God and everyone has his ways, but you can’t just coach yourself everything."

The Belgium international joined the Reds two years ago and claims that he is "very happy" with life at Anfield. He admits that "there is pressure" but says that he's "trying to make the best of it" and that the only way to deal with the pressure is to keep "working, working and working."

Origi added: "When you know that you have worked hard and gave it your all there is nothing more that you can do. When you relax a little then you have regrets. From the moment I came here I’ve never had regrets and that is one thing that makes me calm.”

Strong team ethic will be crucial for Reds, says Origi

Klopp has instilled the right sort of mentality into the Liverpool team and whenever the team plays, their togetherness is evident in their play and the belief is clear among their ranks.

Origi supports Klopp's ideals and believes that a strong team ethic will be crucial for Liverpool to enjoy success this season. The 21-year-old highlighted the desire of the players, insisting: "You come here and you want to play every game."

He added: "You want to enjoy yourself. Your life is football. Your first story was with a ball. The only thing you think about is playing but you have to respect the choices of the coach."

Origi hasn't been a first team regular since joining the club and has had to wait for his chances, but whenever called upon, the no.27 has responded well and with goals in important games such as last season's Europa league semi-final against Borussia Dortmund in the memorable game at Anfield.

The former Lille striker explains how he "always puts the team first" and how important it was for him to "use every situation" to learn and become better step-by-step. He adds: "When the team needs you, when the manager needs you, you are there."

He continues: "Eventually that is how we help each other and that is how you achieve great things.I hope that I will continue to be in good form so that we can all do something well this season.”

Origi will hope to continue his good goalscoring form against Eddie Howe's Bournemouth this weekend in a game which promises to be end to end all the way.