Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool's La Manga trip has not been "a holiday" for the players

Trent Alexander-Arnold says he has enjoyed spending time in Spain with Liverpool's first-team on their mid-season training camp but has declared the players haven't treated it as a holiday.

The Reds took a 27-man contingent to the five-star resort of La Manga, in south-east Spain, for five days as they look to prepare themselves for the final 13 games of the season.

But the 18-year-old insists the attitude of the players towards their time abroad is nothing different from their approach back on Merseyside and says they have made the most of their time on foreign shores.

Alexander-Arnold 'enjoying' time with senior squad

Alexander-Arnold told Liverpoolfc.com that it has "been really fun" and "exciting" to join his team-mates in Spain, insisting that the entire squad have "all enjoyed it so far."

The teenager added: "It's a bit different to what we're used to really, with cycling to the training ground, and it's kind of like a pre-season, just in the middle of the season, so it's a bit different."

He said that he has "never really had" an experience like the team's stay in south-east Spain, but said he is "enjoying it."

Alexander-Arnold said that they have to "concentrate on training" and "get the most out of it" - declaring: "It's not a holiday. We're here for a reason and that's to train, and that's what we're going to do."

He continued that they are "going to give everything" in training, insisting they will train "like we always do when we're back at Melwood" and mustn't let "the environment take that [work ethic] away."

TAA: 'The quicker you settle in, the better'

The local-born full-back has progressed rapidly this season, establishing himself as second-choice right-back to Nathaniel Clyne since making his first-team debut in the EFL Cup in October.

On his season so far, Alexander-Arnold said: "Every day I'm getting more comfortable around the first-team and they're really helpful in that way. They're always telling us to be ourselves and try and enjoy it as much as we can, and that's what all of us youngsters try to do."

He acknowledged that he was "quite shy and timid" when he first entered the first-team fray, but said: "The quicker you can settle in and be confident around them, the better."

"Once you're confident around them then you can be confident when you're training and playing and that's when you get the best out of yourself I think," Alexander-Arnold continued.

Players have to be ready to step in, says teenager

The Reds' No.66 has made eight appearances, including his debut in a cup win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, including his maiden Premier League outing away at bitter rivals Manchester United.

While the lack of European football this term, and a disappointing fourth-round exit in the FA Cup, has limited the minutes available to Alexander-Arnold - he believes he is always prepared to return at a moment's notice.

"You can never rest and think 'my part's done now for the season'," he vowed, insisting that players have "always got to be ready for that call-up."

The Academy graduate revealed that he "had to be ready" for the United clash at Old Trafford and that players must "be ready for that moment because it can come whenever."

Alexander-Arnold said: "Even if you don't expect it, you've got to always have it in the back of your mind that you might be called upon to make a performance and an impact on the game. Even though we're out of the [cup] competitions, we've still got to be ready to play."