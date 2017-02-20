Zárate believes there is a promising future for Watford

Watford’s new summer signing, Mauro Zárate has said that there is a promising future for the Hertfordshire club and that anything can happen.

Potential to achieve big things

The Argentine has played twice for Walter Mazzarri this season since signing in the summer on a two-and-a-half-year deal, and he has big ambitions for Watford. He also believes that they can achieve big things in the coming years.

“Maybe there are many teams in the Premier League who are bigger than Watford,” commented the former West Ham United striker. He explained, “But Leicester won the league last season so we already know that anything is possible.”

Zárate believes that the club has a lot of ambition and even thinks that one day they can get into the Europa League or win a cup. “We will need to play very well to do that,” said the attacker. He also added, “If we can achieve something like this at Watford it will be very good for the club.”

Argentine facing former club

Zarate will be taking on his former club West Ham who he made 29 appearances for in his 18 month with the Hammers. While speaking to Watford’s match programme, the 29-year-old said that he has very happy memories during his time over in the east end of London.

"The West Ham fans were very passionate and I like this,.” Zarate told the Watford match day programme. He also compared them to Lazio fans and said it is good to have great support from the Hornets' faithful.

Ready to do well in the top flight

Zarate believes that a return to the Premier League was needed, and that he is a player who is ready to do well in one of the best leagues in the world: "I want to play, I want to do well, I want to do my job and show that I am a player who is ready to do very well in the Premier League.”

Watford next take on West Ham United this Saturday at Vicarage Road.