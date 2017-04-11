Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn listed for Golden Boy award for 2017

Liverpool​ youngster ​Ben Woodburn ​has been nominated for the European Golden Boy award for 2017.

Past winners of the award include Raheem Sterling in 2014, ​Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi​, ​Sergio Agüero and Mario Balotelli.

​​Reward for his rise

The nomination reflects the rise to prominence Woodburn has undergone at Anfield this season, with the award recognising the best young players under 21 who play in Europe's top tiers.

​Manchester United's ​​Marcus Rashford is also among the nominees, along with Everton ​midfielder Tom Davies and​Manchester City striker ​Gabriel Jesus​. Monaco's young prodigy ​Kylian Mbappé ​was included in the shortlist, and will be one of the favourites to land the award after impressing on numerous occasions this season.

Last year, Marko Grujić was named in the 40-man list, but lost out to Renato Sanches. The Bayern star will be hoping to become the first player to win the award on two occasions.

Klopp and his belief in youth

Woodburn has made eight senior appearances for Liverpool this season, scoring his first goal in the EFL Cup win against Leeds United back in November. It was a record-breaking goal, with the 17-year-old becoming the club's youngest-ever goalscorer.

Klopp's arrival at the club has seen various youngsters get increasing opportunities on centre stage, and Woodburn is among one of the players to yield the most benefit from the German.

With Champions League football potentially coming back to Anfield after a long break between the two, Liverpool are set for a much more congested fixture list next season. That could see Woodburn and his fellow academy graduates - notably Trent Alexander-Arnold - given even more chances to impress.

Summer transfers will be a huge priority and the need to strengthen in several departments is clear, but Klopp's belief in youth and his desire to give his players a chance will see Woodburn and others continue their rise.