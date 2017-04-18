Liverpool insist Philippe Coutinho is not for sale at any price this summer

Philippe Coutinho is not for sale at any price this summer, Liverpool have warned La Liga giants Barcelona, and Jürgen Klopp is confident the club can keep hold of their prized asset.

The Brazilian playmaker has long been linked with a move to the Catalan club but the reliable Liverpool Echo report that the Reds will not entertain offers of any value for Coutinho.

It is thought that Barcelona were told as such a few months ago, with Liverpool insistent that no talks have taken place between the player and the Spanish champions.

Coutinho penned a new five-year contract with Liverpool in January - committing his future at Anfield until 2022 with a deal that made him the club's highest-paid player on £150,000-a-week.

The club also have a positive relationship with the 24-year-old's agent, Kia Joorabchian, who believes in tandem with Coutinho that his long-term future is on Merseyside.

Reds to refuse any size offer for talisman

Coutinho has scored 10 goals this season including his best total in the Premier League with nine, having netted three in his last four games after finding form despite a recent troublesome ankle injury.

His effort away at Stoke City earlier this month was his 30th goal in the Premier League, making him the top Brazilian goalscorer above Middlesbrough's Juninho.

The diminutive No.10's performances of late have once again led to speculation over his future, but Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is not fazed by such rumours.

"Actually, I think it's positive when there is interest," he said, insisting that it is "good" and he is "not concerned" about Barcelona's supposed interest because Coutinho "fits really well and comfortably here."

The German added: "He had a difficult time with injury, coming back fighting for shape, I would say. That's normal. In the last three games, you can see immediately, when he is in a little bit of shape, how big the difference is he can have in a game."

Klopp declared that his form is "wonderful" for Liverpool and explained: "I am not concerned actually because we give the boys enough perspective [so] that they really want to be part of this for the next few years."

Coutinho's recent run of form has arrived after an productive international break on Brazil duty and in spite of battling an illness which caused him to lose three kilograms.

He was back in the starting line-up for Sunday's win over West Bromwich Albion and will be crucial between now and the end of the season as Liverpool close in on a return to Champions League football.