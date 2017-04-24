Player ratings following Burnley's home defeat to United

Burnley's ​impressive home form deserted them at the weekend as Manchester United ​secured a 2-0 win at Turf Moor.

​Andre Gray ​had the best chance of the game for the home side after his shot was blocked by Eric Bailly​, but failure to register a single shot on target was indicative of their struggles. The result means The Clarets have won only once in 11 matches, leaving them five points off the ​Premier League relegation zone in 16th.

​Player Ratings

​Tom Heaton - 7 - ​Exposed for both of United's goal, while suffering a bad bit of luck for the second. Made a good inital save to deny Martial, only for Rooney to profit from the rebound.

Matthew Lowton - 6 - ​Got into some promising positions but failed to make the most of his opportunities. Dealt well with Rooney for the most part.

Michael Keane - 6 - ​Often Burnley's star man, he wasn't on form against his old club. The best part of his display was a second-half interception on Rooney.

​Ben Mee - 7 - He too made a great block from Rooney and was strong in the air against Martial. Turned in one of the best displays among the back four at the weekend.

​Stephen Ward - 6 - ​Defended pretty admirably up against two pacey players in Lingard and Ashley Young. The duo often worked together, making it a hard afternoon for the defender.

George Boyd - 5 - ​Moved over to the right hand side to give Ward some help with Lingard and Young and as such struggled to provide any telling contribution going forward.

Embed from Getty Images

​Joey Barton - 5 - ​Covered the ground well in the middle of the park and got his normal yellow card after halting a counter attack with a shirt pull. However, he failed to show any quality in possession.

Jeff Hendrick - 7 - ​Good in possession, unlike his teammate. Did well despite being on the wrong end of the scoreline. Certainly one of the bright sparks of Burnley's performance.

Robbie Brady - 4 - ​Made a huge contribution in the game, but at the wrong end. Giving the ball away after a very poor delivery, he set up United for their first goal before giving the ball away carelessly again for the second.

​Ashley Barnes - 6 - ​Did well up against the physical presence of Fellaini. Unfortunately for him, he had very little service up top and thus couldn't make any contribution where it mattered.

​Andre Gray - 7 - ​Once again put in a man of the match performance for the away side. Ran the channels very well and improved as the game wore on. In the second half he failed to give Blind or Bailly a moments rest, showing great tenancity to keep going despite the scoreline. Held the ball up well.