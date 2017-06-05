Liverpool willing to match Chelsea and Manchester City's offers for Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool are prepared to match the offers of Manchester City and Chelsea in the race to sign £50 million-rated Virgil van Dijk.

The Southampton defender is one of the Premier League's most sought-after players ahead of the summer transfer window, which officially opens on July 1.

Jürgen Klopp has identified the Dutchman as a priority signing as the Reds look to bolster their squad ahead of a campaign that will include Champions League football, should they win a two-legged qualifier in August.

Klopp believes van Dijk - who would cost a club record fee - is the man to solve Liverpool's defensive deficiencies although they face competition from fellow top-four clubs to secure his signature.

Reports in the Daily Mirror earlier this week had indicated that City had agreed a £60 million deal, as well as £200,000-a-week wages, for the 25-year-old, but they are understood to be wide of the mark with van Dijk as yet undecided on which club to leave the Saints for.

Reds hopeful transfer won't solely be decided by financial package

All three clubs, Liverpool, league champions Chelsea and City, have pitched themselves and put forward their offers to the player - who must now decide upon his next destination.

Liverpool are thought to have received a positive response from van Dijk's representatives and believe the deal will not solely be decided financially as they look to beat their richer opposition.

Yet Fenway Sports Group, the Reds' owners, are prepared to fully back Klopp's pursuit of the defender in spite of City and Chelsea's superior reserves.

Southampton are said to be resigned to losing van Dijk this summer but they are keep to recoup a sizeable fee for the former Celtic man, who has been one of their best performers for the last two seasons.

With Dominic Solanke already signed from Chelsea and set to join the club in July, the Reds are also working on a deal for Roma winger Mohamed Salah as talks grow closer to a conclusion.

Personal terms are suggested to have already suggested been agreed with Liverpool willing to double Salah's current wages, though a fee still needs to be settled between the two clubs.