Bournemouth star King flattered by Spurs interest

Bournemouth striker Joshua King has revealed that he was flattered upon learning about interest from Tottenham Hotspur, but has plans involve staying at the Dean Court next season.

The 2016-17 campaign saw King bask in the glory of scoring as many as 16 times in all competitions for the Cherries, netting the highest ever goalscoring tally of his career. His performances for Eddie Howe's men played a vital role in helping Bournemouth finish as high as ninth in the Premier League.

"I was intrigued even being mentioned in the same sentence as Spurs"

King, who happens to be a product of the famed Manchester United youth academy, has attracted interest from Spurs this summer and with Vincent Janssen failing to act as an effective second-fiddle to hitman Harry Kane, Mauricio Pochettino's men could look to make a move for the 25-year-old.

The Norway international told the Bournemouth Echo about how he felt on being linked with a club as big as Spurs. He said: "I was intrigued even being mentioned in the same sentence as Spurs, a big team who play in the Champions League."

He admitted that he would a 'liar' if he said that he hadn't noticed the interest from the men from North London. King told that people were 'tagging and sending him links' about the news.

Despite sounding flattered though, the striker confirmed that he will stay at the Vitality Stadium for another season and told that he is "looking forward to working with the gaffer" (Eddie Howe). He lauded the Bournemouth boss for being "brilliant since the day I set foot on the training ground."

King also expressed pride at having finished ninth in the league and said: "If you look at the teams who finished above us, most of them were fighting for the top four."

Bournemouth can't afford to lose King

It's obvious that King is one of the most important players at Bournemouth and despite the capture of Jermain Defoe from Sunderland, he will play a vital role for Howe in the upcoming 2017-18 campaign.

The versatility and the energy that he brings to the plate sees him fit into the current Bournemouth system perfectly and with Lys Mousset struggling, King could well form a strike partnership with Defoe up front in the season that sees the Cherries start off with a trip to the Hawthorns on the opening day.