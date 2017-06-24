Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder close to signing contract extension

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has revealed that he is close to signing a one-year contract extension with his hometown club following their League One title win last season.

Wilder 'proud' to manage his hometown club

Wilder has been linked with the vacant managerial role at Sunderland in recent weeks but it looks as if he is set to solidify his position at the helm of the Blades.

The 49-year-old told BBC Radio Sheffield that he and the club have "agreed a deal in principle to extend my contract by another year", meaning his contract would now expire in 2020 after he originally signed a three-year deal in May 2016.

Wilder said that he is "delighted and proud" to manage his boyhood club, addiing that he wants "to achieve all [his] ambitions here".

The news will be welcome by Sheffield United fans as Wilder has become a popular figure in the red half of the Steel City following last season's League One title win, with the Blades losing just six of their 46 league games as they finished on 100 points.

Blades boss hoping to secure new signings as soon as possible

"Everyone knows my affection for this football club", added Wilder, who also turned out for the Blades as a player during two seperate spells from 1986-92 and 1998-99.

Next season will be his first foray into the Championship, with his management career thus far seeing him take the reigns at Alfreton Town, Halifax Town, Oxford United and Northampton Town before he took over from Nigel Adkins at Sheffield United.

Wilder also touched upon a couple of his transfer targets, saying that he hopes to conclude deals for Charlton Athletic midfielder Ricky Holmes as well as Southend United midfielder Ryan Leonard in the near future.

He said that it is "common knowledge that we have bids out for Ricky and Ryan", but stressed that "sometimes you have to be patient" in the transfer market although he ideally wants "players in quickly".