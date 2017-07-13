Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp "not nervous" about Reds' transfer business

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp insists he is not nervous about the club's transfer business this summer although just two new faces have joined the club to this point.

Klopp's charges opened their pre-season campaign with a 4-0 thrashing of Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on Wednesday night, with Dominic Solanke the only debutant due to Mohamed Salah's ineligibility.

The Reds boss was asked about their pursuit of Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who was reportedly keen on a move to Merseyside and appeared on the verge of joining the club.

But Liverpool allegedly spoke with the player before submitting a bid and getting permission from the Saints, leading the South Coast club to report the Reds to the Premier League.

Rather than risk any severe punishment such as a transfer ban, Liverpool issued an immediate apology and publicly withdrew their interest in the player - with van Dijk's future hanging in the balance since.

A move has also stalled for another top target, RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keïta, with the two clubs at an impasse. The Bundesliga outfit are reluctant to lose the Guinean at any price, meaning Liverpool are likely to need Keïta to submit a transfer request to force through a move, reports suggesting he will not do so.

"There is nothing I can say about van Dijk"

But speaking in the aftermath of the Reds’ opening friendly win, Klopp said he is not concerned about the club's business.

Asked about the van Dijk situation, the German said: “Am I allowed to talk about this? I am not! Pretty much everything I could say would be a mistake.

“You or your colleagues wrote everything about this [the Van Dijk apology] a few weeks ago. I was in Iceland by the way when somebody told this was in the newspaper.

“Nothing [has] happened since then. All good so far. I can’t say anything about this.”

“We have until August 31, we have time and sometimes things need time. We’ll do transfers because we want to do them. If not, it’s because we don’t want to do them.

“So we have to wait a bit until tomorrow but you can have a long sleep because nothing will happen tomorrow.”

Klopp "not nervous" about Reds' business

On whether he wanted to relay a message to some of the anxious Liverpool fans, Klopp added that Liverpool’s rivals have also sold players as well as bringing in fresh faces.

The Reds boss told journalists: “They’ve lost a lot of players, right? I think Manchester United have lost a lot of players. I don’t know about Chelsea, probably, I’ve not heard a lot.

“If any of our fans think about what our rivals are doing and think: ‘Why are we not doing anything?’ then I can’t help them sorry.

“We can’t buy players because other teams buy players. We do our business as good as we can do it. We are completely in it and convinced about the way we are going. That’s all.

“Nervous fans, sorry, I don’t have to write a message for this. I’m not nervous, maybe that’s the right message.”