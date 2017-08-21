Barcelona reportedly preparing fourth bid of £138 million for Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho

Sky Sports have suggested that Barcelona are readying an improved £138 million bid for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho despite contrasting reports the night before that they had given up hope of signing the midfielder.

The Catalan giants have seen three bids rejected - the latest of which was worth an eventual £118 million, although only £82 million of that offer was thought to be up-front - since July.

But despite the La Liga outfit's representatives pressuring Coutinho to force through a move, Liverpool have stood firm and stuck to their stance that the Brazilian is not for sale.

Coutinho even submitted an official transfer request on the eve of the club's Premier League opener at Watford earlier this month although Liverpool swiftly rejected it.

Reports from the Liverpool Echo on Tuesday suggested that Barcelona had conceded defeat in their pursuit of Coutinho.

Much was made of Barcelona setting a deadline for their third and final offer for Coutinho - although the Reds had already flat-out rebuffed the offer and reiterated that the playmaker is not for sale.

Liverpool's sporting director Michael Edwards unsurprisingly ignored Barcelona's deadline for the Premier League side to accept their offer by 7pm on Sunday.

But whether that is truly the end of the matter remains to be seen, with Sky now suggesting that Barcelona will "never give up" trying to secure a deal for the 25-year-old.

Suggestions on social media indicated that a fourth bid, worth a total £138 million and made up of £101 million up-front with a further £37 million in add-ons - related to the player's appearances in the Champions League - is imminent.

If true, even that once-again-improved offer is unlikely to alter Liverpool's perspective on the matter. They have long insisted that they will not entertain interest in their prized asset, no matter the fee on offer.