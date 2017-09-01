Swansea City fail to complete late loan signing of Andy Yiadom from Barnsley

Swansea City have failed to complete the loan signing of Barnsley right-back Andy Yiadom until January, when they would have had an option to make the move permanent.

The deal would have been one of the latest completed, after Swansea were made to wait to seek clarification by the Football Association to decide whether the necessary paperwork was completed on time.

However BBC Sport claims that the ruling was that the paperwork did not get completed on time and Yiadom will not become Swansea’s seventh summer signing, after adding two others on deadline day in Wilfried Bony while Renato Sanches also joined the club on loan.

Embed from Getty Images

The details

Swansea have been linked with Yiadom all summer, but were thought to have lost out to Huddersfield Town however the deal was called off when the Ghanaian international failed a medical.

The Welsh side have reportedly had clearances by specialists on Yiadom and are convinced his medical issues are not an issue.

The deal being completed will be bad news for the club, as they are now short in the full-back department following Stephen Kingsley’s sale to Hull City.

Swansea now go into the season with just Martin Olsson, Kyle Naughton and a 34-year-old Angel Rangel as their full-back options, options that would have been boosted greatly by Yiadom.

The failed deal caps off a very busy 24 hours at Swansea, as Sanches and Bony joined the club. Oli McBurnie was sent on a season-long loan to Barnsley, while Botti Biabi joined Hamilton Academical on loan and goalkeeper Mark Birighitti joined NAC Breda.

Winger Jefferson Montero has also left the club today on a season-long loan to Spanish side Real Betis.

Yiadom has not featured this season for Barnsley, following the speculation over his future and there has been no word on whether Swansea will follow up their interest in the January transfer market.

Swansea were also strongly linked with PSV Eindhoven’s right-back Santiago Arias, but seemed to balk at the Dutch club’s £12 million-plus asking price for the player.