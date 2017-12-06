Liverpool 7-0 Spartak Moscow: Reds player ratings as they book their place in round of 16

Liverpool cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League thanks to a 7-0 demolition of Spartak Moscow.

There were many stand-out performers, most notably the sublime attacking quartet of Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané who all got on the scoresheet, but how did Jürgen Klopp's Reds rate?

Starting eleven

Loris Karius – 7

Liverpool’s keeper for the evening didn’t have much to do on the night with most of the action taking place at the other end of the pitch. Karius saved what little came his way with ease but did give the Kop a scare when rushing outside his box unnecessarily in the first half, even if the play was halted for offside.

Joe Gomez – 7

The youngster did well, proving a stern challenge down the right hand side. He moved into the centre after the introduction of Trent Alexander-Arnold, and looked equally comfortable. Overall, another solid performance from a promising talent.

Dejan Lovren – 7

It wasn’t an easy game for Liverpool’s back four despite the clean sheet. Spartak are a team that on their day can be very dangerous, but Lovren did will in his pairing with Klavan. Was composed in his role before being replaced on the hour mark.

Ragnar Klavan – 7

The Estonian also produced a solid performance in the Liverpool back four. Was frequently on hand to shutdown long shot attempts and distributed the ball going forward well. While he can be shaky, Klavan’s recent performances have to be getting attention of the Kop.

Alberto Moreno – 6.5

The left-side was tested plenty of times early on as Spartak tried to expose the often criticised Moreno. The left-back did well, but was forced off just before the half through injury. If he misses out this weekend, Liverpool’s defensive options will be looking thin.

Emre Can – 7

Struggled early on to close down the opposition and had trouble following runs, but settled in as the game went on. He played a beautiful pass to James Milner, leading to Mohamed Salah’s goal. However, the midfielder will miss the first-leg in the round of 16 after a reckless challenge on Ze Luis that earned him a yellow card, although he was lucky not to see red.

Georginio Wijnaldum – 7

The Dutchman consistently disrupted the Spartak midfield and forced plenty of turnovers of possession high up the pitch. The midfielder is giving Roberto Firmino a tough challenge as the best pressing player on the team.

Philippe Coutinho – 9

This was an iconic performance from Liverpool’s little magician. He sent in the ball to Salah that earned the early penalty and then scored the spot-kick himself. The Brazilian added two more goals, one a heavy deflection, on the night to cap off his hat-trick. It was truly a performance deserving of the armband he sported.

Mohamed Salah – 8

Left it a little late in the game, but Salah once again found the back of the net as his phenomenal season keeps going. He earned the penalty that began Liverpool’s onslaught of goals, and his touch in the build-up to Coutinho’s second goal was as good as it gets. The Egyptian is simply unplayable on his day, which seems to be anytime he puts on a Liverpool kit.

Sadio Mané – 9

The winge'rs pace caused problems for the Spartak back-line all game. With frightening pace and sweet moves, Mané found himself past the full-back almost every time they attacked down the side. He assisted Firmino’s goal and then bagged two for himself and thrived in Liverpool’s attacking quartet.

Robert Firmino – 9

The connection between Firmino and Coutinho was a sight to behold. The attacking four carved the Spartak defence up all evening, but the play between the Brazilians was so precise as they made their way up the pitch. His pressure with Spartak on the ball created plenty of problems. He also played an incredible ball across the box to assist Coutinho’s second and poked home a goal for himself.

Substitutes

James Milner – 8

Milner came into the game for the injured Alberto Moreno and hit the ground running. He set up the goals for Mané, Coutinho, and Salah, each one a wonderful assist. Despite only starting two games, Milner now has the most assists in the Champions League this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

Came on to play right back and was hardly troubled. He did well to set up Sturridge for what should have been a goal. A solid showing from the youngster.

Daniel Sturridge – 7

Coming on for Firmino late in the game, Sturridge quickly got involved, unselfishly setting up Mané second goal when he could have taken the shot himself. He had a genuine shout for a penalty that wasn’t awarded and should have scored the present given to him by Alexander-Arnold, but in the end was a welcome presence off the bench to keep Liverpool’s offence running.