Burnley recieve fitness boost as Ben Mee and Matt Lowton return ahead of Brighton clash

Burnley ​will be buoyed by the return of Ben Mee and Matt Lowton ahead of Saturday's trip to face ​Brighton & Hove Albion​.

​Dyche receives defensive reinforcements ahead of Brighton clash

Matt Lowton was absent from The Clarets' previous games having suffered a medial knee ligament injury against Arsenal at the end of November, with former-Sunderland right-back Phil Bardsley filling in at the back to help Burnley maintain their thoroughly impressive Premier League campaign.

Meanwhile, acting captain Ben Mee was out of action for Sean Dyche's side in the last two games with a knee injury of his own. Kevin Long, his replacement, performed admirably at the back helping Burnley record two clean sheets in Mee's absence.

"Matt Lowton will be available, as will Ben Mee," said Sean Dyche. ​"It was my call with Ben (on Tuesday). It was a close one, another few days would make sure."

Burnley still maintaining strong form despite increasing injury concerns

Stephen Ward provides a fresh injury concern for Burnley ahead of the weekend's round of fixtures and will undergo a late fitness test to ascertain whether he has shaken off a knock to the knee sustained against ​Stoke City​. The defender was forced off before half-time as his side recorded another win to secure their position in the top four, albeit falling out of it following Tottenham and ​Liverpool's ​respective games.

Charlie Taylor came on as his replacement at the interval, adding himself to the list of replacement defenders who've impressed in their own right for Sean Dyche.

​"When you need it on nights like the other night, when he had changes before and during the game, it's nice to see the team can still perform. We have a clear respect for our players here."

​"I'm not mentioning that others don't, but we focus on players not involved too, and when they're needed they'll be ready. It's great credit to them. We lead it, but part of that is a culture they've set. They go in with an assuredness of the group around them," ​Dyche concluded.

Red hot Clarets looking to keep up stunning season

Currently lying 6th in the league, a win could see Burnley return to the top-four - a representation in it's own right of just how well Sean Dyche's side are performing. Key to their form has been an added defensive discipline, with a rigid back four proving hard to get through.

At the other end of the pitch, Burnley may not score the ratio of goals expected from a side vying for a top-six finish but they've established an impressive record against the big-hitters of England's top tier and look set to finish off considerably better than the previous campaign.