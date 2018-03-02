Milwall vs Sunderland Preview: Black Cats in desperate need of victory

Milwall host bottom of the table Sunderland this weekend, with the Lions eyeing up a late surge towards the Championship play-off positions.

Lions on the prowl

Milwall come into this snow filled weekend at the beginning of March, as one of the form teams in the Championship. Neil Harris' side are unbeaten in their last eight league games and have won their last three on the bounce to move themselves into the top half of the league table.

The Lions upturn in fortunes has put them 12th in the league table on 48 points and just seven points outside the play-off positions. There always tends to be a team who will come out of nowhere to make the play-offs and Milwall seem to be the club who could do that this season from a long way back, but they will need to keep up the pressure on the sides above them.

Black Cats down to their ninth life

The league table does not lie as far as Sunderland fans are concerned, with them bottom of the league table on 27 points and now five points from safety after other results in the last week. Chris Coleman's team however, showed a lot more fight last time out by drawing 3-3 with North East rivals Middlesbrough in a game where they were behind twice and both teams had a man sent off.

Despite the euphoria of a last minute equaliser in that game against Boro, things still look bleak for Sunderland after no win in their last six games and time running out if they are to avoid back to back relegations down to League One. Wins are the only way Sunderland will get out of this mess and all 12 games left have to be seen as an opportunity to get points.

Team news

Milwall have no new injury concerns ahead of this game with striker Aiden O'Brien hoping to return in some capacity after being out long term with an ankle injury.

Sunderland will be without Jake Clarke-Salter in defence after he was sent off last week, while midfielder Paddy McNair will miss at least the next three weeks after coming off with a groin injury against Boro.

On loan Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria is set to return after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.

Stats

Milwall have lost just one of their last 10 home games against Sunderland, their last home loss to them was in September 1995.

Milwall haven't won four consecutive games in the Championship since November 2012.

Sunderland have picked up just five points in 2018, the fewest in the Championship.