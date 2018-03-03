Jurgen Klopp on Loris Karius' Newcastle save: "It was like scoring"

Jurgen Klopp says Loris Karius’ save from Mo Diame’s first-half effort was ‘like scoring’ following his sides win over Newcastle United at Anfield.

The German goalkeeper, who didn’t have much to do for the most part, was called into action right before the half-time break and plucked Diame’s shot right out of the top corner to produce one of the stops of the season.

Speaking to the media following the game, Klopp complimented his man, saying: “Very, very happy with the save. If there’s no chance after the save then maybe we don’t win the game but it changed the game for sure. Newcastle would say it’s the perfect moment to score but for us, it would have been the exact opposite.

“That's the life of a goalkeeper in a top team. Sometimes you don’t have a lot to do but if you have something to do, you have to be there and he was there.”

Klopp added: “It’s a good thing. It was like scoring!”

Salah's award chances

The German boss was also quizzed about Mohamed Salah’s chances at winning some end of season awards - particularly the PFA writer’s Player of the Year trophy.

In the 2-0 win over the Magpies, Salah netted his 32nd goal of the season in all competitions to give the Reds a first-half lead. It was also his seventh goal in as many games.

When asked about his man's chances compared to the current favourite for the award, Kevin De Bruyne, Klopp said: “Of course. Different positions and it depends what you want to have. It’s no doubt Kevin De Bruyne plays a nice season, it’s no doubt Mo Salah plays a really good one as well, that’s how it is.

“Not only him, a few more players - a few people would mention Harry Kane, Roberto Firmino is not too bad and David Silva too.”

Klopp concluded: “There are a few good players in this season of the Premier League but I don’t have to make the decision. In the end, there will be a winner and a few good players around him.”