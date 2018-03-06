Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus Preview: Can Spurs replicate Turin heroics to reach quarter-finals?

Tottenham face Juventus on Wednesday night at Wembley as they set their sights on the Champions League quarter-finals.

Spurs held Juventus to a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Turin, despite being two goals down after just nine minutes.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are in fine form, unbeaten in 17 games and Juventus are also unbeaten since November 2017.

The tie is on a knife-edge as the tie stands level but Tottenham hold two precious away goals.

Heroic comeback

Within two minutes Gonzalo Higuain put Juve one ahead and only minutes later the Argentine doubled their lead.

Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen inspired Spurs to a precious draw away in Turin but Spurs could have left Italy with more.

Under the circumstances of being two goals down within 10 minutes, it was a great result for Spurs but their performance arguably warranted more.

An indication of just how far Spurs have developed under Pochettino.

However, Spurs still have a lot to do at Wembley but their brilliant form at the national stadium should fill them full of confidence.

Should the Lilywhites go through it would be only their second ever time of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

Higuain doubt but Dybala returns

Higuain picked up an ankle injury in the Turin derby but manager Massimiliano Allegri is refusing to rule the Argentine out.

"There is optimism, we'll play our chances. For Gonzalo and De Sciglio, however, we see Monday," Allegri said.

However, the Bianconeri have been boosted by the return of Paolo Dybala who scored a 93rd-minute winner against Lazio on the weekend.

As for the Londoners, Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen returned to the side in their 2-0 victory over Huddersfield on Saturday and is likely to play a huge part in Wednesday's game.

Toby Aldwerweireld will miss yet another Champions League game due to his ongoing hamstring injury picked up in November 2017.

Huge step forward for Spurs

Although it is no easy task at hand for Spurs, their fate lies in their own hands and progressing would mark a huge step forward for the Lilywhite's.

Pochettino's side have lacked silverware as everyone is more than aware but to progress on the European stage would be a massive statement.

Tottenham have not had an easy route to the last 16, having come up against some of Europe's elite sides.

Throughout the competition, Spurs have faced the most difficult fixtures amongst the English sides; alongside Chelsea.

Yet Spurs remain unbeaten, beating Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund can they add Juventus to that list on Wednesday?