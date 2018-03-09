Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview: Heavyweights clash in battle for second place

Jurgen Klopp will get another opportunity to land a first league win over Manchester United on Saturday, as his Liverpool side visit Old Trafford.

United have so far had the upper hand on him in the league with Louis Van Gaal's side having achieved a 1-0 victory at Anfield in the 2015-16 season, whilst all league games between the pair since Jose Mourinho took charge have ended in draws.

Klopp did manage to defeat United in the Europa League during his first season on Merseyside, he'll hope for a similar outcome this time around.

Battle for second

The two teams, much like everyone else in the Premier League, have been left well in the rear view mirror by Manchester City. However, second-placed United's two point gap over Liverpool indicates a clear set-up for a 'best of the rest' match.

Neither side has fully secured their top four placed yet, Liverpool could have just a four point gap over fifth placed Chelsea should they lose at Old Trafford. However, the odds are in their favour.

Both come into the game in good form, Liverpool having eased through to the Champions League quarter finals on Tuesday with a 0-0 draw against Porto, the professional performance ending a four game winning run.

The night before, United came from two down away at Crystal Palace, Nemanja Matic's late scorcher giving the Red Devils all three points.

Team news

Paul Pogba is set to start for United with Marouane Fellaini still out, whilst Zlatan Ibrahimovic - who scored against Liverpool last season - is another absentee for the hosts.

Scott McTominay, reportedly close to declaring he wishes to play international football for Scotland, could play a part in the fixture for the first time.

Liverpool have a fairly full squad bar Nathaniel Clyne, who is still easing his way back to fitness having not yet featured competitively this term.

Joe Gomez is expected to return to right-back after missing the last couple of league games through injury, whilst Klopp has something of a selection headache in midfield with all his regular central players fit and firing.