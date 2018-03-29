Adrien Silva has important role in closing months of the season, suggests Claude Puel

Claude Puel has suggested midfielder Adrien Silva has an important part to play in Leicester City's closing months of the season.

The Portuguese international has so far only made five Premier League appearances for the Foxes since his move from Sporting Club de Portugal was ratified in January, with only three starts.

He was not included in their most recent Premier League clash, a 4-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns. Despite that, Puel still believes that he has a role to play in the closing months of the season as the East-Midlanders continue their pursuit of Europa League football.

'Adrien is an important player for us'

Talking ahead of Leicester City's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend, he said: "I said it was important to come back with the squad and get some game time after a difficult six months for him. We will see.

"We need all the squad to finish the season strongly. Adrien [Silva] will be important for us until the end of the season. Adrien is a valuable player for us."

It has been a difficult season so far for the 29-year-old midfielder. He was originally thought to be linking up with the Foxes on the summer transfer deadline day with a reported £22m switch. However, the relevant paperwork to complete the deal was filed 14 seconds too late, meaning that he was not eligible to play for the club until January.

Silva has since returned to the Portugal national team after finally making his debut for Leicester.

'I think he can improve with game time'

Puel implied that his performances can improve but only if he gets the opportunity to take part in Premier League matches.

He said: "Training sessions are more difficult than games, Premier League games, and he needs to learn like all the players the difficulties, the physical work, and this quality of the Premier League.

"He is a good player with good attributes. I think he can improve with game time in the Premier League."