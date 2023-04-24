Dean Smith insists he is focusing on one game at a time during Leicester's relegation battle

Leicester City manager Dean Smith insists that he is focusing on a game at a time ahead of Tuesday nights relegation six pointer at Leeds United.

The Foxes are currently in a pivotal week for their survival hopes having played Wolves on Saturday ahead of their game at Elland Road on Tuesday before hosting Everton on Monday.

But Smith is adamant that his side can not look too far ahead and they have to concentrate solely on their next game.

Smith said: "We are not looking at this week in general, just this game on Tuesday at Elland Road. It is a great place to play football with the atmosphere that they can create.

"It gives everyone a lift getting that win [on Saturday], but we all know there is still work to be done. All focus now is on Leeds United at Elland Road tomorrow."

Dean Smith's reflections vs Wolves

The arrival of Dean Smith, Craig Shakespeare and John Terry has given everyone associated with Leicester a lift, especially after Saturday's 2-1 home win.

And their team selection and tactics caught everyone by surprise in that game after choosing to play all three of their strikers. But it was a decision that worked and Smith was asked about his reaction to the win.

"We wanted to be aggressive and get the crowd behind us," says Dean Smith. "The players have been really engaging and their attitude to training has been first class so it has not surprised me.

"This game [Football] is about the two 18 yard boxes. You have got to defend yours well and we did not give to many chances to Wolves. We restricted them but we had some big chances of our own in their box and this is what we have got to do."

Leicester's game plan for Leeds

Ahead of their game with Leeds, Leicester's 52-year-old manager was asked how they would be approaching this crucial game and the importance of it.

"It is crucial because they are in and around you in the league. If we beat them, we go above them which would be massive for us. But ultimately it is about us and what we do."

Smith also thinks it is vitally important to keep a lively home crowd quiet if they are to have any chance of winning the game. He said: "We can not get them lifted. We can not give cheap free kicks away or cheap goals. We have to keep them quiet for as long as we can and it will be an easier game for us."

Injury Update

Dean Smith also gave an update on injuries ahead of the game with Leeds, with some particularly positive news for Leicester fans on club legend Jamie Vardy as well as Harvey Barnes.

Dean Smith said: "His [Vardy] ankle is fine. He will be in training this morning and is available. We put him in positions against Wolves that we want him in. The early chance and the penalty that he won, those are the sort of chances that we need to create for him."

Smith also confirmed that tricky winger Harvey Barnes is fit for the Leeds game, with Leicester also taking a further look at James Maddison in training before the game to assess whether he will also be fit.

However, there is still no good news on experienced centre back Jonny Evans who is 'feeling better' after being ill with a viral infection but is not yet ready to train with the squad.

Leeds United vs Leicester City kicks off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday night in a game that will have huge ramifications at the bottom of the Premier League.