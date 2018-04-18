Sean Dyche pinpoints Chelsea victory as catalyst for impressive season

Burnley manager Sean Dyche described the Clarets' victory over Chelsea on the opening day of the season as "not just a great result against a top side.”

"Never looked back"

After the 2016-17 campaign returned just one away win, Dyche explained that the victory at Stamford Bridge ensured memories of that dismal record "were gone immediately."

Talking to the Burnley website, Dyche suggested that a win on the first day of the season “doesn’t guarantee anything but it just changes the immediate feel. You’ve got a win under our belts and points on the table and everyone’s thinking great start, let’s just move on from there."

The Clarets have "never looked back" since that result, becoming regular features of the top seven in the Premier League table.

The winning feeling

Dyche explained that the whole of Turf Moor are enjoying the winning feeling. "It is something we all crave. The crowd are buzzing, the team are buzzing and it does instil that extra bit of confidence and the freedom to go and play."

For all that Burnley have achieved this season, Dyche believes that winning five games in a row, the impressive streak they are currently enjoying, is some achievement for a side outside the top six. “To win back-to-back in the Premier League is very difficult. When you get three, four and add in five, that’s an amazing run for clubs outside the top six."

Yet Dyche believes his side have been producing such performances all season, even when they struggled to pick up three points anywhere across the festive period. He added, "even during a tough period of 11 games, our performance levels were still pretty decent.”

Burnley now have the opportunity to climb above Arsenal into sixth if they defeat Chelsea on Thursday evening. Sam Vokes scored a double and Stephen Ward netted a thunderbolt in the 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in August.