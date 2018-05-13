Mohamed Salah scoops Premier League Golden Boot in record breaking style

Mohamed Salah was the star, until his daughter was, at Anfield, capping a sensational first season on Merseyside with another goal in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Salah's first half strike against the Seagulls put him on 32 Premier League goals for the season, breaking the record over a 38 game season whilst beating rival Harry Kane to the Golden Boot.

Salah's Golden Boot was presented to him after the game, but it was his daughter who stole the show as her every kick of a football was cheered by the Anfield faithful whilst her father was interviewed on television.

Finishing as top scorer added to a number of Salah's personal accolades for the season, with the Egyptian having already been voted Player's Player of the Year and the Football Writers' Player of the Year.

He also picked up the 'Golden Samba', a painted Adidas shoe that Liverpool fans hand out to their best player at the end of the season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold picking up the young player's version of the award.

Perfect day for Anfield side

It was a perfect final day in the sunshine for Liverpool are they sealed top four for a consecutive season, the first time they've done that this decade.

Chelsea's thumping at the hands of Newcastle United meant that the Reds' result didn't matter in the end, but it was a perfect way for Jurgen Klopp's side to prepare for their Champions League final against Real Madrid in just under two weeks time.

Klopp's men will jet off to Kiev hoping to turn a good season into a glorious one by beating Madrid to bring home the European Cup for a sixth time.