Liverpool rubbish Sadio Mane exit rumours as Loris Karius concussion scare emerges

Liverpool sources have rubbished the idea that Sadio Mane has any sort of agreement with Real Madrid, following reports from French football outlet France Football.

The French media group had reported that Mane had an agreement in principal to join Madrid this summer, one that had been thrown into disarray by Zinedine Zidane's surprise exit last week.

No Mane sale

However, Liverpool have no intention of selling Mane this summer and have rubbished the idea that their Senegalese winger had been in touch with the Champions League winners.

Mane scored in the Reds' 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Madrid less than two weeks ago, and won't be lining up in Los Blancos' colours anytime soon with Liverpool's resistance to sell complimented by the three years left on their asset's contract.

Karius concussion?

Another man who played a huge role in the final was goalkeeper Loris Karius, albeit for the wrong reasons.

The German was at fault for two of Madrid's goals, their opener through Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale's second goal of the game, two blunders virtually gifting Zidane's men their third European Cup in as many years.

Video footage came out during the game of a hefty challenge on Karius from the controversial Sergio Ramos just minutes before the first Madrid goal, a challenge that left the 'keeper clutching his head.

It's now emerged that Karius has been sent for tests in the US to check for concussion, on the advice of Liverpool's medical staff.