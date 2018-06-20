Burnley draw Aberdeen in Europa League qualifying

Despite teams from nations such as Kazakhstan and Armenia presenting possible Europa League opposition for Burnley, Sean Dyche's side drew Aberdeen in the second qualifying round of the competition.

Busy summer for the Clarets

The first leg will be played over the border at Pittodrie on the 26th July with Burnley fans likely to be thankful for saving funds but perhaps disappointed that their European adventure begins, and could end, just 340 miles away.

The away fixture is sandwiched in between friendlies with Preston North End and Montpellier after visits to Cork City, Macclesfield Town and Curzon Ashton. The return of European football to Turf Moor will then take place on 2nd August before a final friendly against Espanyol.

Scotland's recent bridesmaids

Aberdeen will produce stern opposition for Dyche's side after finishing second to Celtic in four successive seasons. Their last competitive fixture resulted in a victory at the home of the champions who succumbed to their first league defeat of the season at Celtic Park in that contest.

The Dons are not particularly known for their goalscoring prowess as Adam Rooney finished top scorer with nine, closely followed by Kenny McLean on eight. However, their defensive record was second only to Celtic last season and they will be competitive in midfield, emphasised by Graeme Shinnie picking up more cards than anyone else in the Scottish Premier League.

European pedigree

Aberdeen also have previous with European football. They have progressed past this stage and reached the third qualifying round of the Europa League in the last four seasons.

In 2008, they held Bayern Munich to a draw in the third round of the UEFA Cup but enjoyed a remarkable European record three decades ago. In 1983, they stunned Real Madrid to win the Cup Winners' Cup before defeating Hamburger in the Super Cup final the following season. They also reached the last four of the Cup Winners' Cup during that campaign and progressed to the quarter-finals two years later.