Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Preview: Red Devils looking to build momentum ahead of Premier League opener

Manchester United conclude their pre-season preparations on Sunday evening when they travel to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich.

United are less than a week away from opening their Premier League campaign against Leicester City at Old Trafford and have had a mixed pre-season to date.

United had mixed fortune on their US Tour

Jose Mourinho and his players returned from their two-and-a-half week trip to America on Wednesday and head to play the reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich after a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

The reason they needed this win was due to the fact that they suffered a 4-1 loss to Liverpool in the game before that as well as being held to draws by Club America and San Jose Earthquakes.

Bayern managed only one win of their own in America

In terms of their own preparation, Bayern also took part in the International Champions Cup but managed to win only one of their three games.

That win came against Paris Saint-Germain in their opening game 3-1, before they lost to Juventus and Manchester City in the two games after that.

This friendly is also an important game for Bayern as they play against Eintracht Frankfurt next Saturday in the German Super Cup and need to prepare well for what will be a difficult game for them.

Germans came out on top when the sides last met

This is the first meeting between the sides since 2014 when they met in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

The first leg at Old Trafford ended 1-1 with Bastian Schweinsteiger, who two years later joined United scored late on.

The second leg at the Allianz Arena ended in a 3-1 win for Bayern after Patrice Evra's strike was cancelled out by three quick-fire goals from Bayern, who advanced through to face Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Team News

Bayern Munich

Niko Kovac is likely to field a strong lineup with most of his players needing more minutes to get up to full sharpness ahead of the new season.

New signing Leon Goretzka is likely to play his first game for his new club as he looks to catch the eye of his new manager.

Manchester United

Mourinho will be without a number of players due to injury and World Cup commitments.

Antonio Valencia, Diogo Dalot and Nemanja Matic are all out due to various injuries, while Ashley Young, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Marouane Fellaini haven't returned from their holidays just yet.

Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof have all returned to training early as they try to get themselves ready for the season opener against the Foxes.