Moussa Marega reportedly pushing for West Ham move

West Ham United target Moussa Marega has allegedly refused to play for his club FC Porto in a plot to push his club to sell him, according to Record in Portugal.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have been linked with the Malian international over the past few weeks as the East London side look to bolster their attacking options.

It is believed that the player, as well as his agent, are frustrated that FC Porto have not accepted previous offers from the Hammers for the 6-foot attacker who is eager on a move to the Premier League.

Marega impressed last season as he grabbed 22 goals and five assists in 29 league appearances as his side won the Primeira Liga for the 28th time.

The 27-year-old is estimated to be worth £17.1 million by football website Transfermarkt but the Portuguese club’s evaluation of the player is believed to be around £35 million.

It has been rumoured that West Ham would be willing to fork out £25 million for the French-born attacker with some money being freed up from the sale of Cheikhou Kouyaté to Crystal Palace.

It is also believed that the Premier League club are trying to form a partnership with Porto as well as fellow Portuguese club S.L. Benfica.

West Ham's busy summer

If the Hammers were to sign Marega it would be their 9th signing after the recent arrival of Portuguese attacker Xande Silva.

Many fans expected West Ham to slow down after an early flurry of signings but they have been delightfully surprised that their side has continued to sign and be linked with top talent around the globe including André Gomes, João Félix, and Marega’s teammate Yacine Brahimi.

West Ham have also been linked with Arsenal striker Lucas Perez and Brazilian free agent Bernard who has also been linked up with Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea.

If Pellegrini was to bring in more players it has been reported that the club would need to offload fringe players with Reece Oxford, Jordan Hugill, and Sam Byram all being linked with a move away from the London Stadium.