Ragnar Klavan set to leave Liverpool after Jürgen Klopp sanctions transfer

Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan is set to leave the club after the Reds accepted a £2 million offer from Serie A side Cagliari.

The 32-year-old will fly to Italy today to discuss personal terms with the club, as well as complete a potential medical as The Red and Blues look to push a deal before the Serie A transfer deadline on Friday.

The Estonian centre-back made his feelings clear that he wanted to leave the Reds after falling down in the defensive pecking order, and now Klavan feels if he's going to play regular football it needs to be outside Merseyside.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has respected his player's wishes by sanctioning the transfer himself that will allow Klavan to force the move before the transfer deadline.

Reds still sufficiently strong at centre-back

However, despite the exit of Klavan, Klopp is confident that the Reds are significantly strong at centre-back with sufficient cover coming from the worlds most expensive defender Virgil van Dijk as well as Englishman Joe Gomez who impressed in Liverpool's opening 4-0 win against West Ham at Anfield.

The Reds options are to further expand with Dejan Lovren on the comeback trail after helping Croatia reach their first ever World Cup final in Russia, with fellow centre-half Joel Matip also returning to training following a hip problem.

Klavan's exit also presents the opportunity for younger defenders to give Klopp a selection problem with Academy youngster Nat Phillips also impressing his German manager over this summers pre-season.

Serie A the destination for Klavan

Klavan was one of Klopp's first signing's in his reign as Liverpool manager with the Estonian international joining the Reds from FC Augsburg for a fee of £4.2 million back in the summer of 2016.

His decision to leave the Reds follows from the fact that Klavan has just entered the final year of his Liverpool contract meaning Klopp would prefer to get a fee for the defender now rather than see him leave on a free next summer.

He racked up 53 appearances for Liverpool over the past two seasons and even set a Premier League record when his only domestic goal for the Reds against Burnley - an injury-time headed winner - ensured Klavan became the first ever Estonian player to score in England's top-flight.