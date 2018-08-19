Watford manager Javi Gracia expresses delight at Burnley victory

Watford manager Javi Gracia has expressed delight with his side’s victory away at Burnley on Sunday afternoon, saying he will ‘enjoy this moment’.

The Hornets came away from Turf Moor with all three points courtesy of goals from Andre Gray, Troy Deeney and Will Hughes in a 1-3 win.

Their victory ended an unwanted sequence of 12 consecutive away games without a win in the Premier League - a run stretching back to November - and eight games without a goal on their travels.

This poor run pre-dated Gracia’s tenure in charge at Vicarage Road and the Spaniard says he will not be focussing on statistics from last season.

First away win since November

Watford were able to record a first win at Turf Moor in 14 years with the rarity of having three Englishmen on the scoresheet. Gray opened the scoring against his former club before James Tarkowski promptly levelled. Two impressive moves in the second half ended in goals for Deeney and Hughes that were met with no reply from an out of sorts Burnley.

Balancing a thin squad with the Europa League was always going to cause to Clarets issues this term and, following victory over Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday, they were caught out by blistering starts in either half by the visitors.

In contrast, the Hornets clicked in Lancashire and dispelled of some unfortunate records in what is proving to be a stellar start to the season.

Gracia, however, says he will not be focussing on said statistics. "I don't like to look back at statistics from last season. I prefer to enjoy this moment," said the 48-year-old. "I'm very happy for the players. Today we scored three so we have done better than we did last season.

"For me it is always important to get a win but today is the first away win. Last season we had the chance to get points and score goals but we didn't do it."

"We have done a really good job."

Watford are currently one of five teams with a 100 per cent record in the Premier League having beaten Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening weekend and Burnley in their first away trip of the 2018/19 campaign.

Gracia was pleased with how his side secured the three points at Turf Moor against last season’s surprise package. He said: "It was a challenge for us to improve on previous away games. We got a good result today, we played well and we continued with the same play as we have before.

"I'm happy with the first half too but the second half, we were given a step forward and controlled the game until the last moments. We created many chances, had many shots on target - more than Burnley - and I'm happy for that.

"We know to play here [at Turf Moor] is tough. They are a very demanding team and you know you have to defend really well. Today, we have conceded one goal from a corner because it is difficult to defend [James] Tarkowski but I think we have done a really good job."

Watford will look to continue their tremendous start to the season next weekend as they face Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road on Sunday afternoon.