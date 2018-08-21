Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool: Reds player ratings as Klopp's side battle to victory

Liverpool maintained their winning start to the 2018-19 Premier League season on Monday night as they dispatched Crystal Palace by two goals to nil.

Mo Salah was fouled by former Reds defender Mamadou Sakho inside the penalty area with James Milner converting from the spot just before half-time.

Sadio Mané made sure of the points late on with a goal in stoppage time.

Such is Liverpool's strength in depth, new signing Fabinho and full-back Nathaniel Clyne were not included even on the bench.

On a night when the Reds had to battle to get over the line, here is how Jurgen Klopp's men rated.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Alisson (8): Made a number of good saves, looked confident when catching and his distribution is at least as good as Ederson's at Manchester City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (7): Coped well with Crystal Palace's wide threats - culminating in a battle with Wilfried Zaha, which he just about won - but his crossing was slightly off once again, particularly in the first half.

Joe Gomez (8): A dominant display first against Christian Benteke and then against the timid Alexander Sorloth; some excellent distribution, too, and will definitely retain his place ahead of Joel Matip.

Virgil van Dijk (9): Also dominant, and he talked Gomez through the game; oozes class whenever he puts on the Red shirt, and is such a clear upgrade on Sakho, who was typically haphazard at the other end.

Andy Robertson (7): Had a tough time in the first half when his passes and crosses went astray, but improved after the interval; managed to get himself into some good positions and did well to slow Zaha down at times.

Midfield and Attack

Gini Wijnaldum (7): Any questions about him not being strong enough away at a tough ground like Selhurst Park were quickly squashed; shielded the defence very well and will play a number of games in that number six position this season.

James Milner (7): All over the pitch as usual and held his nerve for the crucial penalty kick that opened the scoring; another who should retain his place on the pitch next weekend.

Naby Keita (8): One poor pass led to Andros Townsend hitting the crossbar from distance, but just a minute before he showed why Liverpool have bought him, spinning away from a pressing attacker before sending an inch-perfect through-ball into Salah; he is set to be a star and will only get better.

Mo Salah (7): A quiet day for him all things considered, but he was involved in the penalty being won, brought down by Sakho as he was about to let fly, and also drew a foul from Aaron Wan-Bissaka when the young full-back was sent off; will have much better days but can be content with his contribution.

Roberto Firmino (7): Still not at his best after returning from the summer break, but another 90 minutes under his belt will do him a world of good; showed some good touches but his decision making is not quite up to speed yet, although it will be ina couple of weeks

Sadio Mané (7): Brilliant in flashes but frustrating at times too; got the goal that sealed the victory which gives him a very decent record of three goals in two league matches this season.

Substitutes

Jordan Henderson (7): Slotted straight into the team when he came on, which is not easy when the tempo is high; if anyone comes into the team for Brighton at the weekend, it will be the Liverpool captain, who looks hungry and full of confidence.

Adam Lallana (6): Gave away a silly foul late on; kept the ball nicely during the short time he was on the field.

Daniel Sturridge (n/a)