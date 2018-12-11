Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Moura strikes late to send Lilywhites to last 16 of Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur have qualified for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League after earning a 1-1 draw against Barcelona at the Nou Camp on Tuesday evening.

Spurs needed to match whatever Inter Milan did in the other Group B game against PSV Eindhoven and that's exactly what they did.

Things didn't start well for Spurs as Ousmane Dembélé gave the hosts the lead in the seventh minute with a brilliant solo goal.

Spurs missed loads of chances throughout the whole game but up stepped Lucas Moura in the 85th minute to fire home a priceless goal and send Spurs through to the last 16 with the skin of their teeth.

The big news before the game was that Lionel Messi had to settle for a place on the bench as Ernesto Valverde shuffled his team as his side were already through.

For Spurs, Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen returned to the starting lineup after being rested at the weekend.

Dembele's brilliance put Spurs on the back foot

In terms of the game itself, the hosts were fast out the block and took the lead seven minutes in.

The goal came when Kyle Walker-Peters gave the ball away to Dembele on the halfway line with the winger running the rest of the way, towards goal, going past a couple of players before curling the ball home into the net.

That was exactly the start which Spurs would have been dreading but they started to grow into the game as the half went on and they had a brilliant chance to level proceedings just after the half-hour mark.

Eriksen played a great through ball to Son Heung-min, who was through one on one with Jasper Cillessen with the winger seeing his goalbound shot well-saved by the Dutch keeper.

The visitors continued to pile on the pressure in the search for an equaliser but they could have been two goals down on the stroke of half-time.

The post saves Spurs just before half-time

Philippe Coutinho was the man that came within inches of doubling Barcas lead as he drove into the box before hitting a shot which came back of the post with Hugo Lloris beaten.

Therefore, at the break, the hosts went in with a one-goal lead but Spurs knew that if they upped their game they could get back into it.

Spurs miss chance after chance in the second half

Spurs did up their game at the start of the second half as Eriksen forced Cillessen into making a very good save.

Moura, on as a second-half substitute, should really have scored minutes after coming on as somehow Cillessen saved right on the line after the winger headed the ball towards goal from a Moussa Sissoko cross.

Spurs were lucky to not be punished for their missed chances as Coutinho pounced on a mistake before curling an effort towards goal which came back of the post for the second time in the game.

Moura sends Spurs through to the last 16 of the Champions League

Finally, after pushing and pushing for an equaliser, Spurs did score with five minutes to go when Kane played a great ball across to Moura, who made no mistake by putting the ball into the back of the net.

It was a nervous wait right until the end of the game to see if Inter could get a winner, but they didn't as both games finished in 1-1 draws which meant that Mauricio Pochettino's men finished second and advanced to the last 16.

Three takeaways from the game

Spurs show they can compete with Europe's elite

Needing a result away to Barca was never going to be easy for Spurs but they showed once again that they can compete with Europe's best as they came away with a fantastic 1-1 draw at the Nou Camp. Therefore, they won't fear anyone that they draw in the knockout stages as they will feel they have the firepower to hurt anyone on any given day.

Dembele can be one of the best players in the world

Dembele showed how good he can be for Barca as his brilliant solo goal against Spurs was just a highlight of good he can really be. The only problem is his attitude seems to be a problem so he needs to change things if he really wants be one of the best in the world.

Spurs attacking options give Pochettino hard decisions to make

Lucas came off the bench to score a crucial goal for Spurs which sent them through to the last 16 of the Champions League. It shows the strength and depth that Pochettino has at his disposal and now gives him decisions to make for future games.