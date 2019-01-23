As it happened: Chelsea progress to the final after penalty shoot-out success
Chelsea reach the final where Manchester City await. It was a toughly fought contest over the two legs and Spurs end up paying for their injury issues.
CHELSEA REACH THE FINAL
AND LUIZ SENDS THEM THROUGH!
MOURA MISSES
Lucas Moura also misses and Luiz has the chance to win the game.
3-2 Chelsea
Jorginho puts the Blues ahead.
DIER MISSES
ERIC DIER MISSES! IT FLIES OVER THE BAR.
2-2
Azpiliceuta steps up and finds the back of the net. 2-2
2-1 Spurs
Lamela makes it 2-1.
1-1
Willian puts the Blues level.
1-0 Spurs
Eriksen is first up and he scores with ease.
FULL TIME
FT: We go to penalties! 2-1 on the night but the game ends level on aggregate.
90+2' Willian fires from the edge of the box but it soars well, well over. 2-1
90' A minimum of four added minutes will be played. 2-1
88' Minutes remain and the game is beginning to peter out with the prospect of penalties looking very likely. 2-1
86' A good chance for the Blues but Sanchez puts out the cross from Emerson for a corner which comes to nothing. 2-1
85' There is only five remaining minutes of normal time - it looks like it is heading to penalties. 2-1
83' Azpileceuta goes down after claiming an elbow to the face from Erik Lamela and the referee awards the free-kick. 2-1
79' Barkley is also replaced by Kovacic. 2-1
78' Sissoko is replaced having gone down injured, Sanchez comes on in his place. 2-1
75' Pedro makes way for the home side and Willian comes on in his place. 2-1
73' From the free-kick, Hazard collects the ball and strikes just wide of the far post from the edge of the box - very close. 2-1
72' Moussa Sissoko is the latest to have his name taken after a late challenge on Jorginho. 2-1
67' Llorente makes way for Lucas Moura. 2-1
66' How have Chelsea not scored there? Hazard works his way through almost the whole Spurs side but fails to get a shot away and the Blues are unable to put the ball in through the rebound. 2-1
63' Llorente misses another golden chance. A stunning pass from Eriksen finds the Spaniard who refuses to take a touch and instead misses the ball completely with his attempted volley. 2-1
60' Lamela seems through on goal but is ruled offside. The replays show how tight the decision is and possibly Lamela is just onside but Martin Atkinson blew the whistle meaning VAR could not be used. 2-1
57' Hazard squanders a golden chance on goal. The Belgian is through, one-on-one with Gazzaniga but fires well wide. 2-1
56' The cards are being shown once again from Martin Atkinson as the Chelsea players seem to be getting frustrated after that Llorente goal. 2-1
More on the goal: Harry Winks finds Rose out wide and his cross is nodded in by Llorente. Just what the Spaniard needed after an awful start to the game. 2-1
GOAL SPURS
LLORENTE! IT'S LEVEL AGGREGATE! 2-1
48' Spurs get forward, Eriksen scoops the ball into the air and Alderweireld volleys goalbound but his attempt flies over the bar. 2-0
47' Chelsea start off on the front foot, winning a corner which is eventually claimed by Gazzaniga. 2-0
Back up and running
46' Back underway at The Bridge and no changes for either side. 2-0
HT: An awful, awful half of football from Spurs who have paid for their dreadful start as the Blues find themselves both ahead on the night and now on aggregate. Chelsea have been more than comfortable with Spurs offering nothing going forward. 2-0
45' A minimum of three minutes will be played at the end of the half. 2-0
43' It is also Chelsea, Spurs cannot create a chance. Llorente has had yet another awful half of football. 2-0
More on the goal: Hazard started the move and then got onto the end of Azpiliceuta's cross to put the Blues two goals ahead on the night and ahead on aggregate. 2-0
GOAL CHELSEA! HAZARD 2-0!
31' Ben Davies seems to be injured and Danny Rose is set to replace the Welshman. 1-0
More on the goal: Chelsea corner falls to Kante on the edge of the box who drills it back in and through numerous Spurs players legs including the goalkeeper, Gazzaniga. 1-0
GOAL CHELSEA
GOAL CHELSEA! KANTE DRILLS THEM EQUAL ON AGGREGATE! 1-0
25' Corner to Chelsea but their routine does not go to plan and Spurs are awarded the ball for offside on David Luiz. 0-0
20' Spurs get forward and win a corner but the cross goes all the way through the Chelsea defence, however, Spurs manage to win another corner. 0-0
17' Again, Dier concedes a needless free-kick inside the Chelsea half. He is walking on thin ice now. 0-0
15' This is proving to be a very stop-start game with both sides conceding free-kick after free-kick. 0-0
13' Hazard is the next to win a free-kick after a clumsy challenge from his fellow Belgian Alderweireld. 0-0
12' A free kick for the Blues in a dangerous position comes to nothing after a foul on Vertonghen returns the ball to Spurs. 0-0
9' He slowly makes his way back to his feet and play is continued. 0-0
8' There is a break in play after a strong challenge from Dier on Luiz has left the defender on the floor. 0-0
6' Spurs get their break forward which comes to nothing and Aurier puts in a solid sliding challenge to prevent a counter-attack from the home side. 0-0
3' Spurs enjoying the opening possession but Chelsea get the first chance on goal as Pedro races forward but his shot is blocked by Alderweireld. 0-0
1' Llorente misses the ball on the half-way line but Sissoko is there to sweep up. 0-0
Kick-off
1' Kick-off! We are underway at Stamford Bridge. 0-0
We are just a couple of minutes away here at The Bridge and the players are making their way out of the tunnel.
As for Spurs, Llorente keeps his place up top. Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko both make their returns from injury and start in the middle.
Emerson, Barkley and Giroud all come into the Chelsea side with Morata, Willian and Alonso all making way.
Spurs starting XI
Spurs: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen (C), Davies, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Llorente.
Chelsea starting XI
Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud, Hazard.
With under an hour till kick-off, the team news is in!
Live commentary will continue around one hour before kick-off as we bring you the team news.
Pochetti
"Of course, why not win again? Always I am positive. After the game maybe I will tell you too much positive. But I am always positive and optimistic, I trust in my players and squad and for sure we are going to fight and try to give our best to try to be in the final at Wembley," said the Argentine.
Pochettino quotes
Pochettino spoke to the press from Hotspur Way:
"It's going to be a different game. Different competition and different circumstances. Until last season it was a very bad record, I think it was 27 years since Tottenham won there," he said.
Sarri quotes
Ahead of the clash, Maurizio Sarri has spoken to the media:
"I think we need to react on the pitch. The rest is nothing. We discussed with the players how to try to improve the approach, the motivation, the determination. And so we are trying to change something in training, in pre-match, in everything. But I think we all have to react on the pitch, of course," he said.
Spurs team news
Heung-min Son also remains unavailable after South Korea progressed to the final eight following their victory against Bahrain in the Asia Cup.
However, Pochettino confirmed Moussa Sissoko, Victor Wanyama and Lucas Moura could be in contention to feature.
Spurs team news
As for the visitors, where do you start? Harry Kane remains out until March following his ankle ligament injury picked up against Manchester United.
Dele Alli will also be out until March after pulling his hamstring on the weekend.
Chelsea team news
Chelsea only have one injury problem to confirm, Ruben Loftus-Cheek will miss the clash as he looks set to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.
With Pochettino's depleted side, Maurizio Sarri will take confidence that his side can bounce back in style after their drubbing at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
However, Spurs have an awful record at Stamford Bridge. Last year's 3-1 victory was Spurs' first win in SW6 for 28 years.
Harry Kane's 24th-minute penalty gave Tottenham their slim advantage. Kane was brought down by Kepa Arrizabalaga to which Michael Oliver referred to VAR for assistance in confirming the decision.
What a match we have in store at The Bridge. Spurs hold the advantage but that game at Wembley seems months ago for Mauricio Pochettino after all the injury woes he has endured since.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur live from Stamford Bridge. I am Brogan Clasper and I will be taking you through all of the action.