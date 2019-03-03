MLS 2019: Top five talking points

The new season of MLS has kicked off this weekend for its 24th season. With that in mind, here's a look at the five talking points ahead of the new campaign.

Can Atlanta United retain MLS cup?

Atlanta United took the 2018 MLS Cup with a 2-0 triumph against Portland Timbers at the Mercedes Benz Stadium last season to mark a memorable campaign in just their second season in the league. This season looks to be more challenging for The Five Stripes after the loss of star player Miguel Almiron to Newcastle United and manager Gerardo Martino to the Mexican national team.

However, they have been boosted by star striker Josef Martinez signing on for the next five seasons and the addition of Gonzalo Martinez looks to be an impressive signing; but it remains to be seen if he can fill the boots of Almiron.

Can LA Galaxy bounce back?

The most successful team in MLS history with five MLS Cups, even the addition of Zlatan Ibrahimović halfway through the last campaign could not help the Galaxy scrape a playoff birth last season. There has been a major reshuffle at the club in the offseason with the departure of designated player Giovanni dos Santos and the signing of former player Juninho who lifted the cup with LA the last time the Carson based club won the title in 2014; alongside Manchester City loanee Uriel Antuna and MLS veteran Matt Lampson.

New manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto will also look to breathe new life into a club that has stalled since its last MLS Cup triumph in 2014.

How will FC Cincinnati fare?

The Orange and Blue have put together an impressive side for their maiden campaign in MLS with the likes of Kekuta Manneh, Fanendo Adi and Kendall Watson all with significant league experience.

It remains to be seen if the squads' fringe players are good enough to make the step up, but a 4-1 opening day defeat to Seattle shows there is much improvement to be done.

Rivalry Re-emergence

One of the most unique aspects of MLS is the designated ‘Rivalry Week’ periods throughout the season. The schedule pits those with the most intense rivalries together in the same game week in what makes for an unmissable spectacle.

The second edition of El Tráfico, the heated Hudson River Derby and the Canadian Classique all proved to be tense affairs last season and will be something to look out for once more this campaign.

A new age of MLS

Some of the most well-known veterans have moved on since the end of last season with clubs now placing more of a focus on younger players; with the change to the designated player rule making it more beneficial for clubs to sign younger players as their DP’s.

The likes of David Villa, Ashley Cole and Sebastian Giovinco have all left the league since the end of last season in what looks to be a new era for MLS.