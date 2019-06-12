Tottenham Hotspur international round-up

Since the Champions League final more than 10 Tottenham Hotspur players departed for international duty.

After a gruelling season, the players can now enjoy a well-earned holiday before the 2019/20 Premier League season kicks off in August.

It has been a mixed bag of emotions for those Spurs players on national duty as the Euro 2020 qualifying stages continued.

Allez Les Blues

Hugo Lloris captained his France side to a comfortable 4-0 win against Andorra which saw the 2018 World Cup winners return to the top of Group H.

Moussa Sissoko replaced Tanguy N'Dombele in the second half - a player who has been heavily linked with a move to the club from N17.

However, Les Bleus suffered a heavy 2-0 defeat to Turkey on Saturday in which the two Spurs stars made the starting XI.

Four Lions

Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Danny Rose all started in England's penalty shoot-out victory over Switzerland on Sunday.

Kane captained the side again earning his 39th cap for his country and the 25-year-old passed the armband on to Eric Dier after being replaced in the latter stages of the 90 minutes - who converted his penalty.

All four began on the bench in the defeat to the Netherlands on Thursday with only Kane and Dele featuring in the second half.

Great Dane

Christian Eriksen converted from the spot in Denmark's 5-1 victory over Georgia on Monday night - his 27th goal for his country.

The 27-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs this summer also provided Kasper Dolberg with an assist for the opening goal.

Eriksen told Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet: “I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new.”

Mixed emotions

Heung-min Son captained his South Korea side to a 1-1 draw with Iran on Tuesday but the Korean's enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Australia on Friday.

However, it was disappointment for Ben Davies who played the full 90 minutes for Wales who suffered defeats to both Croatia and Hungary in their Euro 2020 Qualifying games.