Manchester City 2019/20 fixtures and where to watch them

Manchester City will be looking to make it three Premier League titles on the spin under the guidance of Pep Guardiola in 2019/20.

The Citizens started last campaign with a 15 game unbeaten run in the league, and Guardiola will again know that a strong start is crucial as they look set to go toe-to-toe with a very strong Liverpool side again this season.

As well as the hefty Premier League schedule, the Blues will certainly have their eyes on the UEFA Champions League as they look to add club footballs most coveted prize to a forever growing trophy cabinet - those fixtures will be added to the Citizens' schedule at a later date.

Fixtures later on in the season could adjust slightly due to TV coverage and more games piling into the schedule, especially if City are fighting on four fronts late into the season like they were in 2018/19, although the first few months fixtures are set in stone.

2019/20 fixture list

August

10: West Ham United (a) - London Stadium - 12:30

17: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - Etihad Stadium - 17:30

25: AFC Bournemouth (a) - Vitality Stadium - 14:00

31: Brighton & Hove Albion (h) - Etihad Stadium - 15:00

September

14: Norwich City (a) - Carrow Road - 17:30

21: Watford (h) - Etihad Stadium - 15:00

29: Everton (a) - Goodison Park - 16:30

October

5: Wolverhampton Wanderers (h) - Etihad Stadium - 15:00

19: Crystal Palace (a) - Selhurst Park - 15:00

26: Aston Villa (h) - Etihad Stadium - 15:00

November

2: Southampton (h) - Etihad Stadium - 15:00

9: Liverpool (a) - Anfield - 15:00

23: Chelsea (h) - Etihad Stadium - 15:00

30: Newcastle United (a) - St. James' Park - 15:00

December

3: Burnley (a) - Turf Moor - 15:00

7: Manchester United (h) - Etihad Stadium - 15:00

14: Arsenal (a) - Emirates Stadium - 15:00

21: Leicester City (h) - Etihad Stadium - 15:00

26: Wolverhampton Wanderers (a) - Molinex Stadium - 15:00

28: Sheffield United (h) - Etihad Stadium - 15:00

January

1: Everton (h) - Etihad Stadium - 15:00

11: Aston Villa (a) - Villa Park - 15:00

18: Crystal Palace (h) - Etihad Stadium - 15:00

21: Sheffield United (a) - Bramall Lane - 15:00

February

1: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - 15:00

8: West Ham United (h) - Etihad Stadium - 15:00

22: Leicester City (a) - King Power Stadium - 15:00

29: Arsenal (h) - Etihad Stadium - 15:00

March

7: Manchester United (a) - Old Trafford - 15:00

14: Burnley (h) - Etihad Stadium - 15:00

21: Chelsea (a) - Stamford Bridge - 15:00

April

4: Liverpool (h) - Etihad Stadium - 15:00

11: Southampton (a) - St. Mary's - 15:00

18: Newcastle United (h) - Etihad Stadium - 15:00

25: Brighton & Hove Albion (a) - AMEX Stadium - 15:00

May

2: AFC Bournemouth (h) - Etihad Stadium - 15:00

9: Watford (a) - Vicarage Road - 15:00

17: Norwich City (h) - Etihad Stadium - 15:00