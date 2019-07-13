Jurgen Klopp confirms 'serious' blow for Paul Glatzel

Paul Glatzel is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious injury.

The 18-year-old was introduced at half-time in Liverpool’s opening pre-season game against Tranmere Rovers on Thursday night but was on the receiving end of a significant knock after 77 minutes.

Glatzel’s pre-season plans thrown into doubt after Tranmere blow

While the 6-0 win will have pleased Jurgen Klopp ahead of a new Premier League campaign, there are growing fears over the severity of Glatzel’s injury. As such, his pre-season plans are now very much in doubt, with a lengthy spell on the sidelines expected.

Glatzel has enjoyed a sustained rise through the ranks, catching the eye in a formidable partnership with Bobby Duncan last season. Scoring 28 goals and securing the FA Youth Cup in April, the 18-year-old is highly regarded at Anfield, making his first appearance alongside senior names on Thursday.

With Daniel Sturridge now off the books, Glatzel would’ve been targeting a strong pre-season in order to force his way into Klopp’s thinking in the hope of first-team minutes. However, his involvement in the US tour next week is now on the line – a bitter blow for the forward.

Klopp admits serious injury as club await further news

“Unfortunately, Paul Glatzel got seriously injured, which is a shame,” Klopp told the club’s official website. “He is a wonderful kid, a wonderful player, unbelievable.”

Despite the setback, the manager admitted that Glatzel has impressed since returning for pre-season and will be immersed around the first-team set up upon his return.

“The week we saw him [at Melwood] helped already, so when he is back he will be one of my boys because I really like what I saw.”