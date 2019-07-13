Spurs aim to beat Manchester City to free-agent Dani Alves

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for free agent Dani Alves but Tottenham Hotspur are considering a last minute deal for the right-back.

It is reported, Spurs have already made contact with Alves' representatives with the Brazilian currently a free agent.

However, the right-back is likely to reunite with his former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola.

Still got it at 36-years-old

Alves claimed the Player of the Tournament award for the Copa America in which he captained Brazil to the trophy.

Brazil beat Peru 3-1 in the final to claim the crown for the first time in 12 years.

The 36-year-old enjoyed an eight-year spell at Barcelona which was managed by Guardiola between 2008-2012.

Alves left the Spanish giants in 2016 to join Juventus for one season before heading to Paris Saint Germain in 2017.

Despite his age, the Brazillian is still regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world and will certainly carry a huge amount of experience wherever he ends up.

Not a typical Spurs signing

Should Spurs sign Alves, it would completely go against their usual transfer policy of investing in youth.

However, the experience Alves could provide the current Spurs squad could prove valuable with the number of trophies the veteran right-back has won.

Kieran Trippier's future remains uncertain with the Lilywhites with the Englishman being linked with a move abroad this summer.

Therefore, an experienced figure for Kyle Walker-Peters and even Serge Aurier to learn from could prove a clever move.