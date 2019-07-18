Vertonghen states Christian Eriksen 'loves it' at Spurs amid Real Madrid rumours

Jan Vertonghen has stated his teammate Christian Eriksen 'loves it' at Tottenham Hotspur amid the rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

Eriksen admitted in June he was open to a 'new challenge' with Madrid eyeing up a move for the Dane.

However, a move to the Spanish capital seems to have hit a snag with Madrid not following up their interest with a formal bid for the 27-year-old.

He 'loves it' at Spurs

Spurs departed for their pre-season tour of Asia on Wednesday ahead of their first game against Juventus.

Speaking ahead of their first game, Vertognhen told reporters he believes Eriksen is happy at Spurs:

"Christian loves it here but I can’t speak for him. I think we’ve got a great club and from what I can see, everyone is happy to be here," the Belgian said.

Embed from Getty Images

Despite the rumours of his departure, Eriksen travelled with the squad - unlike Danny Rose who was told he can explore his options.

Settled for Spurs?

A move for Eriksen - although still possible - looks to have cooled off with Zinedine Zidane prioritising other options ahead of the Dane.

Despite this, Spurs are still being heavily linked with a move for Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis and it is unlikely for the Lilywhites to keep Eriksen should the Argentine join.

Mauricio Pochettino admitted the other week it would be difficult for Spurs to keep a hold of Eriksen should Madrid come calling.