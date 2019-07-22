Harry Kane admits Juventus winner was 'one of my best' 

Harry Kane stole the victory in the dying seconds of Tottenham Hotspur's friendly against Juventus with an incredible goal from the halfway line.

The game was heading to penalties with the score tied at 2-2 until Kane tried his luck from just inside the Juventus half.

Spurs claimed the points in the International Champions Cup as they edged a 3-2 victory over the Italian giants.

'One of my best'

The goal came in the dying seconds as it beat former-Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who was left scrambling back to his goal.

Following the game, Kane was asked to describe where the outrageous effort lies in his best goals:

“It’s probably one of the best goals in my career,” Kane said.

Embed from Getty Images

Spurs took the lead into the break after Erik Lamela converted from close range when Gianluigi Buffon was only able to parry Troy Parrot's shot.

“I saw the keeper was quite far off his line a few times, so I thought I would take the chance if I had the opportunity. I saw him off his line and fortunately, it went in."

Pochettino impressed but not surprised

Mauricio Pochettino admitted it was a brilliant goal but insisted this is what a 'world-class' player provides for their side.

“It’s unbelievable from Harry,” Pochettino said.

Embed from Getty Images

“I think it is good for him to start the pre-season scoring. It wasn’t the priority to win the game, but to compete in our best way, and in the end to win, is always better than not winning.

Sunday's game was Tottenham's first outing of the season with their next pre-season friendly coming on Thursday against Manchester United.



“This type of situation happens because of the quality of the player to see the position of the keeper. It’s [Kane’s] talent that in that moment the ball arrived, and he decided to shoot. It was a little bit lucky that the ball went in.”